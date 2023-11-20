Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is opening a burger shop in the Triangle. Here’s the scoop

One of the most recognizable chefs in America will open a new airport burger joint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Bobby Flay will open a new Bobby’s Burgers at RDU by the end of next year, the company announced in a press release Monday.

This will be the country’s 10th Bobby’s Burgers either already open or on the way, with RDU joining the likes of Yankee Stadium, Caesar’s Palace and the Harrah’s casino in New Orleans. RDU is the second airport to add a Bobby’s burgers, following Phoenix International Airport.

“As we continue to expand, I am thrilled to bring Bobby’s Burgers to RDU, which is already well-established as being one of the nation’s hubs for high-profile restaurants,” said Flay in a press release. “This will be our second airport location, and I’m so happy that we’ll soon be able to reach hungry travelers going to and from Raleigh bringing the crave-able flavors of Bobby’s Burgers wherever our dedicated guests are.”

Flay is best known for his decades in food television and his lineup of shows on the Food Network, including the show “Beat Bobby Flay,” on which multiple North Carolina chefs have competed.

He is also famous for competing as one of the Iron Chefs on the Food Network cooking competition show “Iron Chef America.”

The RDU Bobby’s Burgers will be owned by franchisee Grove Bay Concessions and co-CEOs Ignacio Garcia-Menocal and Francesco Balli, who operate numerous other brands in at least three other airports across the country. Grove Bay is perhaps best known in the Triangle as the future operator of local concepts in RDU, Crawford Genuine, Black & White Coffee Roasters and Bond Brothers Beer Company.

“Bobby’s Burgers fits perfectly into our portfolio of concepts,” said Balli in a release. “The culinary genius of chef Bobby Flay and the menu he created will bring a highly memorable dining experience to our guests,” said Balli.

The new Bobby’s Burgers will open in Terminal 2 by the end of 2024. It will open in the C Concourse, replacing Bruegger’s Bagels.

Bobby’s Burgers isn’t another smashburger joint. The restaurant serves meatier patties playing on some of the classic styles. Among the signature burgers are the Chrunchburger, which is served with melted American cheese, Bobby’s Sauce and potato chips. The Nacho Burger is topped with queso, pickled jalapenos, blue tortilla chips and a smoky salsa.

“We aim to have a balance between our restaurants, seeking a local connection by establishing brands at both the local and national levels. Choosing Bobby’s Burgers for RDU was an obvious choice thanks to the brand’s delicious food and the supportive team behind it,” added Garcia-Menocal in a release.

Over the last few years, RDU has overhauled its food and beverage offerings, often adding new concepts from some of the Triangle’s top chefs. Among the new local offerings are a new taproom from Lonerider, Adios! from James Beard-semifinalist chef Oscar Diaz, Conniption Cocktail Bar, Bongiorno & Son Italian Deli and Raleigh Beer Garden.

