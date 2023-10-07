Celebrity Breakups 2023: Stars Who Split Up This Year

Bruce Glikas

Celebrity breakups can be horrifyingly public and messy, or impossibly discreet and amicable, but they’re never boring to fans. When two people in the public eye go their separate ways, drama and speculation are, inevitably, never far behind—no matter how tightly their respective PR teams attempt to control the narrative.

Already in 2023, we’ve seen a wave of breakups. What with Taylor Swift’s shocking split from Joe Alwyn, Billy Porter’s divorce, and Billie Eilish’s under-a-year relationship going south, it’s looking like this year is going to rival 2022 in terms of celebrity heartbreak. (In case you forgot, last year saw Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet calling it quits.)

Below, find all the biggest celebrity breakups of 2023 so far. And stay tuned: This post will be updated as new splits are announced.