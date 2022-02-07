Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 13-19

·6 min read

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 13-19:

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 56. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 56. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 54. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 51. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 50. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 49. Singer Feist is 46. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 43. Actor Mena Suvari is 43.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 79. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 74. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 74. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 65. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 63. Actor Meg Tilly is 62. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 61. Actor Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 60. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 59. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 58. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 58. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 56. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 52. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 50. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Actor and playwright Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 44. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 38. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 36. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 32. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 30.

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 81. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 78. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 69. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 67. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 63. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 62. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 59. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 58. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 55. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 49. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 46. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 46. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 43. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 42. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 37. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 24.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 71. Actor LeVar Burton is 65. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 64. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 61. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 57. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 51. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 48. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 33.

Feb. 17: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 59. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 50. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 50. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48. Country singer Bryan White is 48. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 46. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 43. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 42. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 41. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 36. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 33. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 31. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 89. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 75. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 67. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 45. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 45. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 43. Musician Regina Spektor is 42. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 34. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34.

Feb. 19: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 82. Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 64. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 59. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 53. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 47. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 37. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 34. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 29. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 21. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 18.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Risk-taker Eileen Gu makes China an Olympic force on snow

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu was 8 when she started teaching young wannabe daredevils how to do backflips on trampolines during her summer visits to China. “Back then, I would meet essentially the entire Chinese ski community at once,” Gu said. “There just weren't that many people.” In the tricky, sometimes unpleasant discussion about why this 18-year-old freeskiing force of nature who was born and raised in San Francisco is competing for her mother's homeland of China at the Beijing Olym

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the 500-meter final and let out a yell as she crossed the line in 42.488 seconds on Monday. Fontana won a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay on Sunday, putting her ahead of Viktor An and Apolo Ohno for career medals with nine. Fontana was already the onl

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Parrot, McMorris share the podium again, Canada dominates men's snowboard slopestyle

    BEIJING — Canada scored another multi-medal day at the Beijing Olympics, and it took just one event to make it happen. Max Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle on Monday, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. It's the second time in two Games that Parrot, from Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris have appeared together on the slopestyle podium. Parrot finished with the silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Kor