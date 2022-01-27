Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast revealed

The Winter Olympics are almost upon us, with weird sports like biathlon, skeleton, and ski slopestyle ready to fill up weird time slots on weird cable channels we never knew we had. And then there is the real competition that will be taking place over on CBS as another season of counterprogramming genius is about to be unleashed in the form of Celebrity Big Brother.

The third celebrity-filled edition of the trashtastic reality show is set to premiere Feb. 2, and the new cast of victims was revealed on a CBS promo that aired during Wednesday's airing of The Amazing Race. Among the new contestants are former TV stars Todd Bridges (Diff'rent Strokes) and Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live), NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as an Olympic figure skater, a former UFC champion, and plenty of reality TV repeat offenders. Here's the full rundown of who will be checking their dignity at the door to scheme, sass, and, most importantly, score a little more camera time.

BIG BROTHER: Celebrity Edition

Sonja Flemming/CBS Julie Chen Moonves on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Teddi Mellencamp

It will hurt so good to see John Mellencamp's daughter (and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star) Teddi in the house this season if the "accountability coach" truly holds people accountable for their actions while locked together for three weeks.

Cynthia Bailey

The former Wilhelmina model did not make the cast thanks to her work playing Masseuse #2 in a 1995 episode of New York Undercover, but rather for her 11 years starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Todd Bridges

Hopefully we will finally find out what Willis was talking about when Diff'rent Strokes sitcom star Todd Bridges enters the Big Brother house.

Todrick Hall

The American Idol season 9 semifinalist-turned-YouTube-sensation has choreographed and judged for RuPaul's Drag Race while also gracing Broadway stages in Kinky Boots and Chicago.

Chris Kattan

A night at the Roxbury is nothing compared to three weeks inside the Big Brother house. If the former SNL funnyman breaks out Mr. Peepers at any time during his stay, this season will have been a rousing success no matter what else happens.

Story continues

Chris Kirkpatrick

Usually it's bandmate Joey Fatone who hogs all the reality TV gigs, but lower-profile NSYNCer Kirkpatrick nabbed a bed in the Big Brother house, where he can regale the other inhabitants with stories of his time playing to stadiums full of screaming middle-schoolers and starring in Sharknado 3.

Carson Kressley

The reality TV veteran starred on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and has since competed on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, while also appearing as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Shanna Moakler

The former Playboy Playmate and pageant queen made the reality rounds starring on Meet the Barkers with her then-husband Travis Barker of Blink-182… and then Hollywood Exes after the marriage fizzled.

Mirai Nagasu

The Olympic figure skater, who won a bronze medal in 2018, is out to avenge her reality TV Dancing With the Stars loss later that year, when she watched fellow ice skater Adam Rippon triple-axel his way to victory. How dare he!

Lamar Odom

He won two NBA titles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. But reality TV fans know him best as the onetime husband of Khloé Kardashian (and therefore star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and spin-off Khloé & Lamar).

Miesha Tate

Hopefully the former UFC women's bantamweight champion realizes this reality TV battle royal does not, in fact, take place in an octagon. But… I mean… I'm not going to be the one to tell her.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother comes after a three-year absence. Season 1 aired in 2018, with former Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur defeating talk show host Ross Matthews in the finals, while season 2 returned the following year with Tamar Braxton beating former football star Ricky Williams at the end. However, the biggest headlines for both seasons were garnered by the appearance of former Donald Trump White House associates Omarosa Manigault (fifth place in season 1) and Anthony Scaramucci (who left the house on day 6 of season 2 when it was revealed he was a "fake Houseguest" in a twist that makes as little sense now as it did three years ago).

Which celebrity will emerge victorious at the live finale on Feb. 23? Are all the Houseguests real this time? Will the Zingbot show up to roast the celebrities? I guess we'll just have to go ahead and EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED all over again.

Related content: