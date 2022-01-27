Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast revealed

Dalton Ross
·4 min read

The Winter Olympics are almost upon us, with weird sports like biathlon, skeleton, and ski slopestyle ready to fill up weird time slots on weird cable channels we never knew we had. And then there is the real competition that will be taking place over on CBS as another season of counterprogramming genius is about to be unleashed in the form of Celebrity Big Brother.

The third celebrity-filled edition of the trashtastic reality show is set to premiere Feb. 2, and the new cast of victims was revealed on a CBS promo that aired during Wednesday's airing of The Amazing Race. Among the new contestants are former TV stars Todd Bridges (Diff'rent Strokes) and Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live), NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as an Olympic figure skater, a former UFC champion, and plenty of reality TV repeat offenders. Here's the full rundown of who will be checking their dignity at the door to scheme, sass, and, most importantly, score a little more camera time.

BIG BROTHER: Celebrity Edition
BIG BROTHER: Celebrity Edition

Sonja Flemming/CBS Julie Chen Moonves on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Teddi Mellencamp
It will hurt so good to see John Mellencamp's daughter (and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star) Teddi in the house this season if the "accountability coach" truly holds people accountable for their actions while locked together for three weeks.

Cynthia Bailey
The former Wilhelmina model did not make the cast thanks to her work playing Masseuse #2 in a 1995 episode of New York Undercover, but rather for her 11 years starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Todd Bridges
Hopefully we will finally find out what Willis was talking about when Diff'rent Strokes sitcom star Todd Bridges enters the Big Brother house.

Todrick Hall
The American Idol season 9 semifinalist-turned-YouTube-sensation has choreographed and judged for RuPaul's Drag Race while also gracing Broadway stages in Kinky Boots and Chicago.

Chris Kattan
A night at the Roxbury is nothing compared to three weeks inside the Big Brother house. If the former SNL funnyman breaks out Mr. Peepers at any time during his stay, this season will have been a rousing success no matter what else happens.

Chris Kirkpatrick
Usually it's bandmate Joey Fatone who hogs all the reality TV gigs, but lower-profile NSYNCer Kirkpatrick nabbed a bed in the Big Brother house, where he can regale the other inhabitants with stories of his time playing to stadiums full of screaming middle-schoolers and starring in Sharknado 3.

Carson Kressley
The reality TV veteran starred on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and has since competed on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, while also appearing as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Shanna Moakler
The former Playboy Playmate and pageant queen made the reality rounds starring on Meet the Barkers with her then-husband Travis Barker of Blink-182… and then Hollywood Exes after the marriage fizzled.

Mirai Nagasu
The Olympic figure skater, who won a bronze medal in 2018, is out to avenge her reality TV Dancing With the Stars loss later that year, when she watched fellow ice skater Adam Rippon triple-axel his way to victory. How dare he!

Lamar Odom
He won two NBA titles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. But reality TV fans know him best as the onetime husband of Khloé Kardashian (and therefore star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and spin-off Khloé & Lamar).

Miesha Tate
Hopefully the former UFC women's bantamweight champion realizes this reality TV battle royal does not, in fact, take place in an octagon. But… I mean… I'm not going to be the one to tell her.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother comes after a three-year absence. Season 1 aired in 2018, with former Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur defeating talk show host Ross Matthews in the finals, while season 2 returned the following year with Tamar Braxton beating former football star Ricky Williams at the end. However, the biggest headlines for both seasons were garnered by the appearance of former Donald Trump White House associates Omarosa Manigault (fifth place in season 1) and Anthony Scaramucci (who left the house on day 6 of season 2 when it was revealed he was a "fake Houseguest" in a twist that makes as little sense now as it did three years ago).

Which celebrity will emerge victorious at the live finale on Feb. 23? Are all the Houseguests real this time? Will the Zingbot show up to roast the celebrities? I guess we'll just have to go ahead and EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED all over again.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Oscar-Shortlisted Documentary Writing With Fire Shines a Light on Only All-Women News Outlet in India

    It’s 2016 and inside a newsroom in India, a group of rural female journalists are discussing why they need to pivot away from print reporting to digital. It’s a conversation that would feel familiar to journalists across the world—except many of the reporters at the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya have never even touched a smartphone, let alone used it to capture video. When filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh sat in on this conversation at Khabar Lahariya, it confirmed that they had stumbled upon something special.

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Pressure on Dutch to continue winning ways at Olympic oval

    Thomas Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened. The national federation named Kai Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol. Making it worse for Krol is that he and Verbij are best friends. Verbij headed to South Korea, finishing sixth in the 1,000, while Krol went home to his couch. That’s how compet

  • Titans' Landry, Vikings' O'Neill are Pro Bowl injury subs

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry and Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill have been selected as injury replacements for the Pro Bowl. The Titans and Vikings made the announcements Wednesday. Landry is replacing Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers), and O'Neill is replacing Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both fourth-year players, who were each selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. Landry c

  • Canada's batting attack fizzles in 94-run loss to Ireland at U19 Cricket World Cup

    TAROUBA, Trinidad And Tobago — Canada's batting attack fizzled Tuesday in an 94-run loss to Ireland in consolation Plate play at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. Canada won the toss and elected to field first at Brian Lara Stadium in the Plate quarterfinal. Faced with a victory target of 180, Canada's batsmen stumbled out of the gate with the first three wickets gone with just 12 runs on the board. Kairav Sharma (19) and Gurnek Johal Singh (15) were the only Canadians to score in double

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Vancouver Canucks name Penguins AGM Patrik Allvin general manager

    VANCOUVER — Jim Rutherford says there are some big decisions looming for the Vancouver Canucks, but the president of hockey operations has crossed one large task off his to-do list: hiring a new general manager. The Canucks on Wednesday named Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manger Patrik Allvin the 12th GM in the franchise's history. "Obviously it's a big honour for me, taking on this opportunity," Allvin told reporters on a video call. "I'm extremely excited and honoured and proud to be part of t