Celebrity Big Brother fans cringe as they relive that famous George Galloway cat scene

Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

If there was ever a Celebrity Big Brother moment that would go down in history as the most cringey moment ever, it was the one involving George Galloway and Rula Lenska and a little role play - yes, that one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On tonight's (June 21) Big Brother's Best Shows Ever, Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal revisited 2006's Celebrity Big Brother 4 - which Davina hailed as "one of my favourite Celebrity Big Brother series ever".

As part of a shopping task, Big Brother tasked the pair to act out animal and human interactions, which resulted in the most toe-curling moment of the series.

George Galloway uttered the now infamous words "would you like me to be the cat?", before getting on all fours and purring.

Rula then mimed getting a bowl of milk, which George the pussycat began lapping it up from her cupped hands, which was just bizarre.

It was all a bit much the first time around, so to see it again just brought it all back for Davina who gagged and then hid behind a pillow as Rylan pulled off an eerily similar impression of George.

If you would like to remind yourself of this glorious moment once more, watch the video below as well as the co-hosts' reactions.

Nine words that no Big Brother fan will ever forget. "Now would you like me to be the cat?" 😺 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zTSRdp3eJB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 21, 2020

Absolutely LIVING for @Rylan and @ThisisDavina’s discussion over THAT cat scene... 🐈



Was it your favourite ever Big Brother moment? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/OzCzOLCKcn



— E4 (@E4Tweets) June 21, 2020

Celebrity Big Brother 4 included some of the most iconic housemates, including Michael Barrymore, Pete Burns and the first civilian housemate, Chantelle Houghton, who ended up going on to win the series.

Story continues

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever airs on E4.





Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.



Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like