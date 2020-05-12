Celebrities who are pregnant or have given birth during lockdown

Katy Perry is just one of a whole plethora of celebrities who have found themselves pregnant or giving birth during a pandemic, pictured here in May 2020. (Getty Images)

Pregnancy and birth are widely considered to be up there with life’s greatest moments, but they don’t come without fear and complication - cravings, crazy hormones and concerns about the birth itself to name but a few.

But throw in a global pandemic and being told to self-isolate and suddenly the prospect of being pregnant and giving birth in ordinary times seems a bit like a walk in the park, a socially-distanced one of course.

While thousands of women try to navigate their way through an already complicated time, there are many celebrities who are also documenting the impact coronavirus has had on their own parenting journeys.

From coping with pregnancy hormones during lockdown to having to alter birth plans to avoid the spread of COVID-19, here’s some of the celebrities who are pregnant or have given birth during the coronavirus pandemic...

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes 31, and husband Marvin Humes, 35, shared the happy news that they were expecting their third child on Easter Sunday.

But while the singer turned TV presenter has been keeping busy, she also revealed she’s been suffering from ‘evening’ rather than morning sickness.

Last month the Saturdays singer appeared via video link on This Morning, where she also works as a presenter, to discuss the couple’s recent baby news reveal, going on to say that she was feeling nauseous in the evening.

“I’m fine in the morning, its really odd, but in the evening I’m really sick,” she explained.

She later shared a sweet photo of herself being comforted by her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, and wrote: “Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging. I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think...”

Iskra Lawrence

Last month Iskra Lawrence welcomed her first baby after giving birth at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 29-year-old British model revealed she was “in awe” after confirming the arrival of her baby via home birth, with boyfriend Philip Payne, on Instagram.

Having first revealed she was expecting her first child back in November, the body-confident advocate had been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy and openly admitted her growing bump had caused her some struggles with her body image.

Since giving birth in April the model has been documenting her first few weeks of motherhood via Instagram, giving fans a few glimpse of her cute bubba.

Millie Mackintosh

Earlier this month Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor announced the happy news that they had welcomed a “very healthy” baby girl.

“We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds,” they told Hello magazine.

"We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.”

Towards the end of her pregnancy, the former Made In Chelsea star had spoken out about her concerns about giving birth during a pandemic.

"With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Even though I’m fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it’s understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!”

Thankfully, all seemed to go well with the birth and the family are now enjoying their first forays into parenthood under lockdown.

Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny is another celebrity who has given birth during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Horror Story star, 45, gave birth earlier this month to her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

Sharing a picture of the on Instagram of her cradling her newborn as Mackovic looked sweetly on, the actor also revealed her son’s name and thanked the hospital staff who helped deliver him safely.

“Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic Born May 2nd New York City,” she wrote in the caption.

Sevigny went on to praise the staff at the hospital where she gave birth for their “bravery, perseverance and kindness”, adding: “Especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.”

Grimes

She may have given birth in a pandemic, but it was her baby’s name reveal that courted the most attention for Grimes. The singer, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and partner, tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk welcomed a son earlier this month, and confirmed that the couple have chosen to name their baby boy X Æ A-12 via Twitter.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

“X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted.

“Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” Grimes continued, before sharing that a part of her son's name is a nod to the couple’s favourite aircraft. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

But though we have the meaning behind the moniker, we’re still none the wiser about how to pronounce it. Thankfully though, Musk’s mother has revealed the altogether much easier to say nickname she’s been using for her new grandson.

Katy Perry

If Katy Perry is finding it tricky to be pregnant in a pandemic, she certainly isn’t letting it show. The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and has been keeping fans amused with her lockdown antics.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome,” she recently wrote in a post revealing her latest scan picture.

Perry announced her pregnancy in true celebrity style, in a preview for her latest music video, in which she appeared cradling a bump.

And despite her growing bump, the singer hasn’t let the coronavirus lockdown - or her pregnancy - stop her from treating fans to some of her best costumes yet, dressing as everything from a giant toilet roll to a jumbo hand sanitiser and sharing the results on her Instagram page.

But in spite of the comedy costumes, the star also recently admitted she has got to the stage where she doesn’t even know what day it is! Sharing a photo of herself eating a pickle and wearing a jumper with the words, ‘How soon is now?’ emblazoned across the top, she wrote: “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub.”

We hear ya Katy!

Gigi Hadid

From fans guessing at whether she might be expecting from her 25th birthday celebration pictures, to deciphering if her mother Yolanda had already dropped the baby news, there had been much speculation model Gigi Hadid could soon be seeing the patter of tiny feet with on/off boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27.

And the rumours turned out to be true. Appearing on The Tonight Show, the Victoria’s Secret model confirmed she is pregnant in a pandemic.

“Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Hadid went on to say that the pregnancy has offered her a source of positivity while she’s been forced to quarantine because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m trying, and especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day,” Gigi replied.

Carrie Symonds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds gave birth to “a healthy baby boy” at the end of April. Revealing the baby news, their spokesperson said: “Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Symonds later revealed the special meaning behind her son’s name. Sharing a snapshot of herself cradling her newborn, she wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

Despite giving no details about the birth, Symonds offered her thanks to the midwives who helped deliver her baby.

Posting on Twitter, she praised the “incredible” team at University College Hospital, in London, writing: “A big thank you from me.”

A big thank you from me too! You guys are incredible https://t.co/kiHn1rbk8D — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) May 5, 2020

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews recently announced they were expecting their second child, a girl, due this summer. While the radio presenter she appears to be coping well with being pregnant in a pandemic, she has revealed that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is getting to spend more time with her husband and son, Theodore.

However, like anyone currently finding themselves pregnant in lockdown, she admitted she does have days where she struggles. “I had a bit of an off day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier... sending love to everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera is yet another star who has given birth during the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming a baby girl with husband Ryan Piers.

The actress shared the happy news on International Mother’s Day, posting a sweet snap of America and Ryan holding their newborn’s tiny hand.

“Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.” the 36-year-old revealed in the caption.

While still pregnant, the actor shared a message for other pregnant women who find themselves under coronavirus stress. The actor revealed she was trying to find strength knowing that so many other women before her, and during the current situation, have welcomed children in all sorts of difficult situations.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” Ferrera wrote in the caption of photo of her and her pregnant stomach.“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.”

Ferrera is already a mother to a son, Sebastian, who will be two at the end of the month.

Jodie Turner-Smith

British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed on 23 April that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband, Joshua Jackson.

“I'm a mother,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last month Turner-Smith reflected on her pregnancy in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her baby bump, she described becoming a mother as “a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.”

Earlier this year Jackson spoke about the stress of having a baby in the middle of a pandemic. “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he told Good Morning America. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important.”