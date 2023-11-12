Celebrities Are Wearing Timeless Little Black Dresses for Fall, and Similar Styles Are on Sale Starting at $28

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Jennifer Lawrence, Martha Stewart, and more stars are relying on classic LBDs

From straight-leg jeans to sleek tote bags, there are certain trends that simply never go out of style. One of them that Hollywood has been pulling out yet again for fall is the little black dress — but with a very practical twist.

With temperatures continuing to drop, it’s important to make sure you’re reaching for dress styles that are warm enough, and stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Victoria Beckham are wearing little black dresses in seasonally appropriate silhouettes.

At the 2023 WWD Honors on October 22, Lawrence was the picture of elegance in a sleek black dress with a shoulderless top and a midi bottom. Beckham went for even more coverage with a long-sleeve black dress with flattering ruches while stepping out in London. Martha Stewart channeled Aubrey Hepburn in a shorter LBD with billowing sleeves, and Emily Ratajowski opted for a preppy vibe with a collared style.

Whether you have a formal event or are just looking for something to wear on an errand run, you can’t go wrong with a classic black dress. Winterize the look with these dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, Lulus, and Everlane that all have celeb-inspired details like long-sleeves, midi silhouettes, and more — and they’re all on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Black Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

Merokeety Tiered Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon

TheImageDirect.com; Amazon

$56

$43

Buy on Amazon

Beckham’s long-sleeve little black dress serves as solid inspiration on how to make the LBD cold-weather ready, and this Tiered Midi Dress at Amazon has a similar silhouette that you can live in this season. With long sleeves and a midi length, the dress offers optimal coverage. The V-neck shows a subtle amount of skin, while the cuffs at the sleeves help lock in some warmth.

The dress has a stretchy, ruched top, allowing some breathing room, while the tiered base moves with you. Plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.

In addition to classic black, the dress is available in 13 other hues, including pink, red, navy, and army green. Bonus: It’s on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now.

Wayf Off the Shoulder Satin Gown, $89 (Save $59)

Getty Image; Nordstrom

$148

$89

Buy on Nordstrom

It doesn't get more elegant than satin paired with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a top style even royals like Meghan Markle wear. And in an all-black ’fit like Lawrence’s recent look, you have yourself a timeless event staple you can wear to different occasions. At Nordstrom, you can get a shoulderless, satin-like cocktail dress by Wayf for $59 less right now.

It has a corset-inspired bodice for a flattering look and structured feel, while the midi base keeps your legs nice and covered. There is a small front slit, so the dress doesn’t feel constricted as you walk, and it is lined. .

Wkior Long-Sleeve Shift Dress, 29% Off with Coupon

Tasos Katopodis/Getty; Amazon

$43

$32

Buy on Amazon

If you want to recreate Stewart’s look, this Amazon dress has billowing long sleeves that not only cover up most of the arms, but also add a touch of flair thanks to a ruffled cuff. Although it’s a shorter length, the sleeves keep you plenty warm, and the shift style makes getting ready so easy.

The dress also has a V-neckline to show a touch of skin, and you can snag it in 17 colors, including black, brown, and navy. Shoppers get “plenty of compliments” when they wear it, too. It’s also on double sale right now, so add it to your cart before the savings end.

Bbx Lephsnt Pleated Dress, $28 (Save $35)

Amazon

$43

$28

Buy on Amazon

Open Edit Twist Front Cutout Maxi Dress, $56 (30% Off)

Nordstrom

$79

$56

Buy on Nordstrom

Everlane The Ribbed Midi Dress, $59 (Save $109)

Everlane

$168

$59

Buy on everlane.com

Lulus Phenomenal Feeling Black Long Sleeve Dress, $9 Off

Lulus

$45

Buy on lulus.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped High Neck Shell Midi Dress, $91 (Save $39)

Abercrombie & Fitch

$130

$91

Buy on abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Blazer Mini Dress, $84 ($36 Off)

Abercrombie & Fitch

$120

$84

Buy Now

Banana Republic Soraya Midi Dress, $30 Off

Banana Republic

$170

$140

Buy on bananarepublic.gap.com

