How celebrities are supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Paul Rudd has spent the last week hyping his new movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and talking about his excitement that his hometown Kansas City Chiefs are in another Super Bowl.

So it’s no surprise he is in Phoenix for the game. He’s just one of several Hollywood stars who have roots in Kansas City — and Missouri and Kansas — who get to watch in person.

We know so far of at least three of the homegrown celebs who co-host the annual Big Slick fundraiser in Kansas City for Children’s Mercy are there. Eric Stonestreet is expected to be there. No sign, yet, of Jason Sudeikis.

Rob Riggle, a familiar face as a sports commentator and fan at big sporting events — including those of his alma mater the University of Kansas — has been in Phoenix much of the week talking football.

On Saturday, the day after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rudd attended a Super Bowl party where he met Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player injured during a game last month.

He likely has his son, Jack, with him. The two were in Florida the last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, joining the team and VIPs on the field after the game where Fox Sports interviewed them. (They were together at Arrowhead Stadium, too, when the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship.)

“It feels like I’m seeing colors for the first time in my life,” the actor said on the field after the 2020 Super Bowl victory. “Poor Jack had a nosebleed, he was so excited. Nothing’s better than this.”

Singer Sheryl Crow, a Missouri native recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is also there, too. On her 61st birthday Saturday she went zooming across the Arizona desert in an ATV and posted a video to Instagram. She headlined the Big Slick show last year in her first appearance at the fundraiser.

What celebrities are at Super Bowl LVII?

The Super Bowl and the week of festivities leading up to the game have become a huge magnet for celebrities. The Arizona Republic and celebrity blogs are tracking the star power turnout.

Story continues

Stars there to either perform at a party, or simply to party, include: Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams, Cher, Paris Hilton, Cardi B, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, Tracy Morgan, Adam Levine, ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, model Cara Delevingne, Tiffany Haddish, Flavor Flav, Mario Lopez, actor Scott Eastwood, Lance Bass and Cedric the Entertainer.

Jay-Z showed up on Friday, setting social media abuzz with speculation that he might appear on stage with Rihanna during the halftime show.

Roc Nation, which he founded, partnered with the NFL for the halftime performance. He and Rihanna have done several hit songs together, including “Umbrella” and “Run This Town.”

More famous Chiefs fans

Several celebrities are rooting for the Chiefs who don’t necessarily have ties to Kansas City. Henry Winkler became a headline-making fan this season when he publicly expressed admiration for Patrick Mahomes.

At least one of the Jonas Brothers, oldest brother Kevin, is also cheering on the Chiefs because of Mahomes. He told the Arizona Republic that he wasn’t sure whether he or anyone in the family would be at the game. But as a New York Giants fan, he said he couldn’t bring himself to cheer for the Eagles. He said he is pulling for his good friend, Mahomes.

In September 2019, after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead, Mahomes attended the Jonas Brothers concert at the Sprint Center — just hours after the game. The quarterback drew huge cheers from the crowd and got a shout-out from the brothers, who reportedly were Mahomes’ guests at the game.

Singer Miranda Lambert revealed her Chiefs loyalty on the day of the Cincinnati game by posting a photo of herself in team gear on social media. “Rootin for my fellow East Texan @PatrickMahomes. #mahomies,” she wrote.