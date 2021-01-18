Celebrities shut down Kristy Swanson after she condemns calls to cut Trump from Home Alone 2: ‘Sorry, who are you?’
Actor Kristy Swanson has said that if Donald Trump is removed from John Hughes’s Home Alone 2 then she wants to be removed from Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Swanson – who is best known for her role in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer – made the comments in response to movie fans who are calling for the president's cameo to be cut from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
Swanson took to Twitter in defence of the outgoing president, stating: “If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J Trump removed from the John Hughes movie Home Alone, then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films Pretty in Pink and Ferris Buhler’s Day Off [sic].”
The 51-year-old appeared in a small non-speaking role at the end of Pretty in Pink and made a brief classroom speech in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
A number of users and celebrities were quick to point out that the roles Swanson played in both of the iconic films were very minor.
If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021
I’m sorry. Who are you?
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021
So would we.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 16, 2021
You were in those films?
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 16, 2021
She had one speech in Ferris (“I heard from my mother’s sister’s brother...”) Would be a pretty easy re-edit. Not sure why she’s offered up her only residual income, though. & I will not be googling her walk-on in Pretty in Pink. I’m already mad at myself for working this hard. pic.twitter.com/uWg4445erQ
— Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 16, 2021
“I’m sorry. Who are you?” replied Glee star Jane Lynch, while Rosanna Arquette simply answered: “So would we.”
Community actor Yvette Nicole Brown – who played Shirley on the hit sitcom – added: “You were in those films?” In a later post, Brown wrote: “Her resume isn’t important. What IS, is that, she’s still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died either on the scene or a day later – one at their own hand.
“She’s siding with that & bemoaning the fact that he’s not in movie?! #GirlBye”
Thirtysomething actor and Golden Globe-winner Ken Olin said: “Retweet if you’re okay with @KirstySwansonXO being removed from every movie she was ever in?”
Last year, director Chris Columbus revealed that Trump had “bullied his way into the movie” while they were filming in his hotel.
“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie’,” Columbus said. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen.
“So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”