Celebrities Will Secretly Duet With Their Non-Famous Relatives in New Fox Guessing Game We Are Family — Watch

What do you get when you mix Claim to Fame with The Masked Singer, then add a shot of I Can See Your Voice? Besides a headache, you get We Are Family, a new Fox game show hosted by Anthony Anderson and his real-life mother Doris Bowman (aka “Mama Doris”).

According to Fox, the just-announced game show — set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 — will “showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.”

But wait, there’s more: “We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. Viewers will be encouraged to play along at home with their families to see if they can figure out the famous face behind the talented relative!”

In a statement, Anderson says he “jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family and can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season. And with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!”

We Are Family is being executive-produced by Jamie Foxx. Do you see yourself playing along with TV’s newest celebrity guessing game? Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at We Are Family, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

