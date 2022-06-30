Will Celebrities Have The Same Effect on Big Eyes (BIG) as they did with Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA)?

In a current bear market, it is difficult and daunting for buyers to find viable crypto purchases. So how do people decide on what blockchain network to participate with? Well, it is safe to assume that individuals do research and read articles to find out more information about specific cryptocurrencies.

However, there are particular types of people who subconsciously affect the way that the average person communicates, dresses and purchases. These are celebrities – high-profile individuals who are well known for having a particular skill. In recent years, many celebrities have gotten involved in the web 3 factors such as crypto and NFTs, and have a huge influence on the market. This article will explore how the meme coin Big Eyes (BIG) could potentially attract the attention of these notable figures, whilst looking at two other crypto tokens that have recently been endorsed by celebrities: Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA).

How can Big Eyes (BIG) draw the eyes of big celebrities?

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new meme coin that plans to add something new to the sector by protecting a vital part of the world’s ecosystem and diverting the wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) sphere. BIG markets itself differently from traditional meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars – who all centre their crypto around the Shiba Inu dog breed. Contrastingly, Big Eyes uses a cat with large pupils to entice its audience – as its developer(s) believe that cuteness is a billion-dollar industry which should be taken seriously.

Cuteness may be the primary factor to draw several notable figures to it, as many people enjoy wholesome creatures, whether they are virtual or real. Additionally, Big Eyes has key features that also differ from the standard meme coins such as having a unique tax system, no fees when making transactions and being community-driven. Furthermore, BIG also plans to donate 5% of their earnings to ocean-based charities – something that celebrities would appreciate as many of them also donate to charity. Celebrities should keep an eye out for BIG, as it has a niche that fills a void in an oversaturated sector of crypto.

The Popular Blockchain Network – Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is a blockchain network that is well-established in the cryptocurrency market, with a current ranking of fifth on CoinMarketCap. It aims to bring cryptocurrency exchanges to the centre of financial global activity – being the largest crypto exchange network in the world. BNB has a huge ecosystem which includes the Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy and a trusted wallet.

It has recently been endorsed by high-profile footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who a few days ago announced his new NFT deal with BNB via his social media. This news surprised many due to crypto currently being in a bear market. With Cristiano Ronaldo one of the most recognisable athletes in the world – this would increase Binance Coin’s volume and traction. This deal also represents the growing popularity of NFTs, a sector in which many celebrities are participating.

The Got-To Coin for Celebrities – Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform which aims to provide positive global change. The proof-of-stake consensus refers to processing transactions and constructing new blocks in a blockchain. Its name derives from the 16th-century Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano and was founded in 2017. This coin has recently been endorsed by rap icon Snoop Dogg, along with his Champ Medici who is an NFT artist and active crypto investor.

Medici has expressed his belief in the ADA’s ecosystem and its founder, Charles Hickinson, whilst teasing music content related to Cardano. Snoop and Champ launched their collaboration with Clay Nation, a Cardano-based project which aims to deliver land pitches, striking clay animations and unlockable music content to Cardano. This move has increased the popularity of the currency, and with a solid ranking of eighth on CoinMarketCap – ADA will seemingly maintain a solid reputation if the approval of influencers continues.