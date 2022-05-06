Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms For Mother’s Day And… Wow
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” got into the Mother’s Day mood early on Thursday by asking celebrities to once again read out weird texts they’ve received from their straight-talking moms.
Cue plenty of blunt reality checks for the stars.
Watch how Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell, Andy Cohen, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Arnett, Luke Bryan, Shaun White, Jimmy O Yang, Josh Gad and more respond to their moms’ messages here:
