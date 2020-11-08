Celebrities react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the US election

From Cosmopolitan

After the news was announced last night that Joe Biden has been named as the president-elect of the United States of America, with Kamala Harris as his vice president, the internet erupted with reactions - and it seems the wait of this week has left celebrities just as humbled as your average Joe (sorry).

While the final poll results from across America are still officially being counted, it's been projected by numerous outlets that Biden and the Democrats have won. Despite incumbent president Donald Trump insisting he will take legal action after continually making unsubstantiated claims of fraud in regards to the election, Biden and Harris have accepted the projected result, and promised to "unify the country".

In a speech given overnight UK time, Biden said: "The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for you the people.

"I’m humbled by the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me."

Harris - the first woman and the first woman of colour to be elected as vice president - also spoke, telling voters: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Celebrities have been celebrating the moment, with some left elated while others feel emotional about the historic result. Here are the reactions you need to see:

Barack Obama

Michelle Obama

Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington

Chrissy Teigen

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Lady Gaga

Jonathan Van Ness

Hillary Clinton

Ariana Grande

Sophie Turner

Antoni

Lizzo

LeBron James

Jennifer Lawrence

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

Mindy Kaling

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian

John Legend

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

