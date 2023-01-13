Nicolas Cage, more celebs react to death of Lisa Marie Presley: 'She lit up every room'

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Celebrities are taking to social media to mourn Lisa Marie Presley, who died following a hospitalization for an apparent cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54.

Ex-husband Nicolas Cage called Presley's death "devastating news" in a statement.

"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," he said.

"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry," John Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Bette Midler shared on Twitter that she's "in shock."

"So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t," she added.

Nicolas Cage mourned the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley in a statement calling the circumstances &quot;devastating news.&quot;
Nicolas Cage mourned the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley in a statement calling the circumstances "devastating news."

Fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram that she "will never forget the times" she shared with Presley.

"Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright," she continued. "We will never forget you"

Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley for about four years in the 1970s, wrote that her "heart is too heavy for words…"

"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," Leah Remini wrote. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Remini added she hopes Presley is "at peace" and "resting with her son and father now." Presley's father Elvis died of a heart attack at age 42 in 1977, and her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

"Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers," Remini continued.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after a brief hospitalization

Singer Shaun Cassidy wrote that he's "sending all our love and prayers to" Presley's mother Priscilla Presley and her family.

Singer LeAnn Rimes called the news "heartbreaking."

"i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms," Rimes added. "my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years."

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to mourn Lisa Marie Presley, who died&nbsp;following a&nbsp;hospitalization for cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of&nbsp;Elvis Presley&nbsp;was 54.
Celebrities are taking to Twitter to mourn Lisa Marie Presley, who died following a hospitalization for cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54.

Actor Cary Elwes remembered Presley as "a sweet and gentle soul."

"We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends," he added. "Heartbreakingly sad."

Songwriter Diane Warren called Presley's death "such horrible news."

"The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now," Warren added.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan described the devastation he feels at the loss of Presley.

"There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow," he wrote. "This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP"

Charlie Daniels, Jr., the son of the famed country musician of the same name, wrote, "Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones.

"So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley," Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote. "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Lisa Lange, senior vice president of the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, remembered Presley as "a friend to animals" in a statement to USA TODAY.

"Learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting him for profit, she successfully teamed up with PETA to get her namesake released to a sanctuary," Lange said. "And she didn’t stop there: Early in the pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their home and hearts to two dogs."

Lange added: "Though the 'Lights Out' singer has passed away, her bright vision for animals will continue to inspire all of us at PETA."

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, hospitalized after apparent cardiac arrest

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: Nicolas Cage, celebrities mourn her

Latest Stories

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'

    "A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family

  • Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

    Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.

  • Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Elvis’ Daughter Remembered

    The singer-songwriter and philanthropist is survived by her family, including mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough.

  • Lisa Marie Presley dies: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Pink, Billy Corgan, LeAnn Rimes and more pay tribute

    Presley was 54.

  • Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos

    Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley, was born on Feb. 1, 1968. Tragically, Lisa Marie's famous father died in 1977 when she was just 9 years old. "The rapport between Lisa Marie and her dad was very special," Priscilla, who divorced Elvis in 1973, told PEOPLE in 2005.

  • Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death

    Elvis' only child died on Thursday, just hours after being rushed to the hospital for suspected cardiac arrest

  • Remembering Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's turbulent 2-year marriage

    The pair first met in 1975 and weathered some of the hardest years of Jackson's public life.

  • Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis, Dead At 54

    The singer was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator. Flores is the second candidate to meet with the Browns this week. On Wednesday, they interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive sen

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t