As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

Read original story These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos) At TheWrap