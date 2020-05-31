Celebrities rally for change following George Floyd's death

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman - Getty Images

Following the death of George Floyd, a whole list of public figures, including Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Beyoncé, have utilised their social media platforms to demand justice. Their heartfelt responses are united in grief and anger as they call for change and action.

Earlier this week, footage appeared online showing Floyd, who was African American, struggling for breath and crying out "I can't breathe" and "Don't kill me" while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as other officers stood by. Floyd, a 46-year-old father, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The distressing video, which was filmed on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depicts another incident in a long history of police brutality against black people. Floyd's death also follows the recent high-profile deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot and killed while he was jogging, and Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by the police in her own home.

According to CNN, four Minneapolis officers were fired and an FBI investigation was ordered as a result of the incident.

The day after Floyd's death, protests erupted throughout America calling for an end to police brutality and demanding justice for Floyd. Signs saying "I can't breathe" flooded the streets as protestors chanted, "No justice, no peace".

A whole list of celebrities are angry and heartbroken over Floyd's death and have been calling for justice on social media:



Michelle Obama

Rihanna

Beyoncé

Oprah

Kim Kardashian West

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

I’ll just say it: a lot of politicians are scared of the political power of the police,and that’s why changes to hold them accountable for flagrant killings don’t happen. That in itself is a scary problem.



We shouldn’t be intimidated out of holding people accountable for murder.



— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross

Naomi Campbell

Olivia Wilde



Cardi B



Katie Holmes

Zoë Kravitz









