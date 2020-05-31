Celebrities rally for change following George Floyd's death
Following the death of George Floyd, a whole list of public figures, including Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Beyoncé, have utilised their social media platforms to demand justice. Their heartfelt responses are united in grief and anger as they call for change and action.
Earlier this week, footage appeared online showing Floyd, who was African American, struggling for breath and crying out "I can't breathe" and "Don't kill me" while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as other officers stood by. Floyd, a 46-year-old father, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
The distressing video, which was filmed on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depicts another incident in a long history of police brutality against black people. Floyd's death also follows the recent high-profile deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot and killed while he was jogging, and Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by the police in her own home.
According to CNN, four Minneapolis officers were fired and an FBI investigation was ordered as a result of the incident.
The day after Floyd's death, protests erupted throughout America calling for an end to police brutality and demanding justice for Floyd. Signs saying "I can't breathe" flooded the streets as protestors chanted, "No justice, no peace".
A whole list of celebrities are angry and heartbroken over Floyd's death and have been calling for justice on social media:
Michelle Obama
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 29, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT
Rihanna
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 29, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT
Beyoncé
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT
Oprah
I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this. And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. #GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!
A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on May 29, 2020 at 11:23am PDT
Kim Kardashian West
Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #blacklivesmatter
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 30, 2020 at 10:11am PDT
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
I’ll just say it: a lot of politicians are scared of the political power of the police,and that’s why changes to hold them accountable for flagrant killings don’t happen. That in itself is a scary problem.
We shouldn’t be intimidated out of holding people accountable for murder.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross
George Floyd. You should be alive.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 26, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT
Naomi Campbell
A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on May 27, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
Olivia Wilde
A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 27, 2020 at 11:29am PDT
Cardi B
Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 26, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT
Katie Holmes
“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. “ -James Baldwin #rip #georgefloyd I send love to his family and friends. This is heartbreaking.
A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 26, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT
Zoë Kravitz
GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname
A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on May 27, 2020 at 3:39am PDT
