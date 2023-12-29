Celebrities Who Race Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They shouldn't quit their day jobs.

Being a celebrity affords you a lot of opportunities, and vehicle-related endeavors is a popular one they tend to drift towards. As the saying goes, if you want to become a millionaire racing, start out as a billionaire, which might explain why celebrities tend to get famous first, then jump behind the wheel, but that's not always the case. Here are some speedy celebrities from recent decades.

Patrick Dempsey

McDreamy might have died in a car crash on Grey’s Anatomy, but Patrick Dempsey is still very much alive and racing behind the wheel today. He's the most well-accomplished celeb racer on the list, with almost 70 races under his belt.

Adam Carolla

Adam Carolla loves cars, and we love him for it. He's functioned in professional drivers roles, like holding the wheel of a Corvette for a Trans Am event, but he's also entered and won many celebrity race events. He's also known for his extensive car collection, you can see it here.

Rowan Atkinson

We were surprised to learn that Mr. Bean was a total car guy a few years ago when one of his cars came up for sale, and apparently, he also likes to take them to the track. He famously wrecked his McLaren F1 twice, and is a regular at historic racing events.

Michelle Rodriguez

While she was a pretty popular celeb before The Fast And The Furious franchise, it's hard to think of her in any other way now. Michelle is said to enjoy several track events throughout the year. While not ready for the pros, Michelle seems to have a more lighthearted approach to racing.

Paul Walker

Another one of the F&F alumni, and arguably the most famous (sorry Michelle), Paul Walker was known as the James Dean of his generation for his relationship with cars. He was one of the most famous movie car actors, but his love transpired behind the screen, even competing in the Redline Time Attack racing series, he drove a 'Street Tire Class' BMW E92 M3 for the AE Performance Team.

Frankie Muniz

The Malcom in the Middle star drove a Daytona 500 Pace Car back in 2001, and in 2004, he started racing in celebrity events. He went on to drive professionally for Jensen Motorsport in 2006, and has been seen on the track a few time since.

