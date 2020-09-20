Barack Obama Penned the Most Incredible Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court justice and lifelong women's rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon to millions. And many of her biggest fans were A-listers, who supported her fiercely and are now mourning her death. In the hours after the announcement that Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87, celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram and released statements to express their gratitude to the feminist icon.
Kerry Washington perhaps put it best: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."
Barack Obama
Felicity Jones
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."
Dolly Parton
Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon
Justin Theroux
Taraji P. Henson
Jennifer Lopez
Priyanka Chopra
Brie Larson
Ava Duvernay
NPR: “Do you have any regrets?”— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 19, 2020
RBG: “I think that I was born under a very bright star.”
We do too. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/vRk49IyVDq
Viola Davis
No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/CxRwTYiGZU— Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 19, 2020
Kerry Washington
Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020
Mindy Kaling
Mark Ruffalo
Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020
Jonathan Van Ness
Lena Dunham
Kelly Ripa
Mandy Moore
Connie Britton
Tracee Ellis Ross
Cara Delevingne
