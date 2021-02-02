Celebrities pay tribute to ‘inspiration’ Captain Sir Tom Moore

Celebrity tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore have poured in following his death at the age of 100.

The veteran and charity fundraiser died in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday morning after testing positive for coronavirus.

Singer Michael Ball, who scored a number one single alongside Sir Tom with their cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, was among those to share a tribute.

He wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Captain Tom Moore.

“A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very sad.”

Fitness coach Joe Wicks, known as The Body Coach, labelled Sir Tom “an inspiration who helped millions of people feel hopeful and optimistic during a difficult time”.

“Rest in Peace Sir Captain Tom Moore,” he added.

BBC journalist Huw Edwards shared an image of him interviewing Sir Tom.

Alongside the photo, he tweeted: “A great honour meeting Sir Tom a few months ago. Sharp, determined, and such a generous spirit.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid called Sir Tom “the man who united and inspired our nation at a moment of deepest despair”.

“Thank you Captain Sir Tom Moore for your service. I am heartbroken for your family,” she added on Twitter.

“A life well lived, and well loved. RIP.”

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden called Sir Tom an “absolute joy of a man”.

“A National Hero who brought us all together and shone so much light in such a dark time … his indomitable spirit and sense of humour taught us so much … and will live on thanks to the enormous legacy left behind,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My love goes out to your wonderful family.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “How sad to hear about Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“He did so much to inspire us all last year & achieved so much in his 100th year.

“He raised millions of pounds, lifted millions of spirits and now millions will miss his wisdom & his smile. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness said Sir Tom “brought us together at a time when we needed it most”.

He added on Twitter: “I’d smile whenever he popped up on the telly, he made me feel proud, optimistic and hopeful for the future. RIP Captain.”

Radio presenter Zoe Ball tweeted: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. Thank you for inspiring us all to do more to help our fellow humans.

“You are forever in our hearts. May your star shine the brightest for your loved ones. RIP magical chap.”

Dylan Jones, editor-in-chief of GQ, said: “Captain Tom was one of the heroes of 2020, and he was the first person we thought of celebrating when we started planning last year’s Men Of The Year Awards.

“Not only was he the oldest person ever to grace our cover, he was one of the most gracious. He was a hero, a genuine old-fashioned hero, and I feel blessed that we were in his orbit, albeit for a very brief time.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore was honoured with the magazine’s Inspiration Award at their annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards last year.

He also made history, aged 100, as the oldest British GQ cover star in the magazine’s 33-year history.

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire said Sir Tom “will never, ever be forgotten”.