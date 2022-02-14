All The Celebrities You Might've Missed At Super Bowl 2022
All the celebrities were in attendance as Super Bowl LVI started with a bang on Sunday.
Country singer Mickey Guyton kicked things off by belting out the national anthem at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just before play started between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got things cooking by delivering a rousing performance to introduce the Rams and Bengals, as stars like Chris Tucker, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more looked on.
Check out all of the star power below:
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
