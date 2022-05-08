Celebrities Who Love Mopars

Mopars aren’t just for everyday enthusiasts.

You might try to deny it, but it’s cool to realize people with a ton of money drive cars that aren’t much different from what you have. Instead of grabbing a Ferrari, McLaren, or something else which costs more than your house, there are celebrities who love Mopars. It’s a more down-to-earth choice for transportation and fun, considering especially Dodge has become the budget-friendly performance brand in recent years.

Vin Diesel

Not only does actor Vin Diesel play Dominic Toretto, a hardcore street racer who loves classic Dodge Chargers, in real life the man loves his Mopars. For example, back in December Diesel received a custom 1970 Dodge Charger restomod from Speedkore for his birthday. His fellow Fast 9 cast were the ones who gifted him the Mopar, nicknamed Tantrum. The muscle car is extreme in every way, packing a twin-turbo 9.0-liter Mercury Racing V8 with 1,650-horsepower on tap.

Dee Snider

The notorious lead singer of 80s heavy metal band Twisted Sister has a reputation for pushing the limits. That’s why learning the rocker drives a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is not exactly shocking. We have no idea how often the man gets behind the wheel and experiences all 808-horsepower since the Demon is better suited for the drag strip than Main Street, but it’s cool to know he has good automotive taste.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

As a guitarist, singer, and songwriter Shepherd has had quite a bit of financial success and that’s allowed him to indulge his deep interest in Mopars. In fact, you might say he’s a bit of a superfan with a collection of at least six Dodges. Half are modern models while the others are classic, showing the man has a balanced approach to his car enthusiasm. Most notable is his Dodge Charger customized to look like the General Lee. Not pictured is Shepherd’s Dodge Grand Caravan R/T, so his dedication to Mopar spills over into his family people hauler selection as well.

Kevin Hart

We know Kevin Hart at least used to love Mopars and muscle cars in general, considering the comedian had a heavily-modified Plymouth ‘Cuda named Menace. Details of what’s happened to Menace since the crash are murky, other than the car being completely disassembled by investigators. Considering its value and increased fame, don’t be surprised to see it make a comeback, likely being auctioned instead of Hart keeping it. Maybe that means Hart will have to stick with his modified first-gen Chevy Camaro, violating the Mopar-or-no-car rule.

Anthony Morrow

The former NBA player is a multi-millionaire yet instead of rocking a supercar like so many other professional athletes, the man drives a 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T. At least it’s one of his cars, although he probably has a few more stashed away and maybe at least one is a supercar. However, this is a testament to how well the Challengers accommodate taller drivers well since Morrow is 6’5”. Too bad he went with the smaller-displacement engine.

Amber Marshall

While the name might not ring a bell right off the bat, Amber Marshall was the first crush of many young boys while she starred on Heartland. She isn’t just a horse-lover onscreen but also is an avid rider in her personal time. And as you might know, if you need to pull horse trailers nothing but a heavy-duty pickup will do. Perhaps that’s why Marshall owns a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500. She also owns a 2014 Ram 3500, showing she truly has Mopar loyalty.

Robert Patrick

The man who was made famous by playing the T1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Patrick is a big time car guy and a Mopar fan. He owns a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which the guy can handle no problem since he has plenty of experience behind the wheel as an amateur racer. In fact, in interviews Patrick has gushed about his Hellcat, calling it the ultimate Detroit muscle car and saying it’s the best hot rod he’s ever owned.

Kevin Hart

Yes, the same guy is on this list twice since he’s confirmed to have two Mopars of very different natures. His second one is a highly customized Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that thankfully hasn't made scorching headlines. The little guy looks even smaller next to the lifted rig, which sports mods like a stinger front bumper, plenty of black trim to match the paint, a light bar mounted over the windshield, and even angry eye headlight surrounds which are questionable to have on any Jeep. Hopefully Hart keeps this Mopar in one piece.

