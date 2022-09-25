Celebrities Are Howling After Seeing 'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik’s Emotional IG

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read
Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images
Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

When Mayim Bialik isn't hosting Jeopardy! and now Celebrity Jeopardy!, she's finds ways to keep up with her followers outside of work.

One way she's doing this is by posting relatable social media content. Earlier this summer, on August 4, Mayim took to Instagram to share a hilarious but real look at what it's like to be an introvert. The clip featured The Big Bang Theory alum getting into her car after spending time with a friend. Though Mayim appeared excited about getting together again soon, once the car door was closed it was a different story. The actress looked frazzled as she tried to compose herself after a day of exerting energy.

"Does anyone else ever experience this? 🧠💥," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#introvert" and "#sensoryoverload." What's more, she also referenced her mental health podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bialik Breakdown (@bialikbreakdown)

Mayim's video appeared to have struck a chord with her celebrity friends, as they immediately took to her Instagram comments section to share their thoughts. Many applauded her for accurately depicting the experience.

"😂🤣🤣 Perfectly captured 😭," American Idol alum David Archuleta let her know on Instagram. "This is me, too. I think it’s difficult for some to understand introversion. Especially in those who are seen as social in public," actress Mackenzie Phillips wrote. "I [want to] cry on your shoulder. then ask [you] to leave 😂," TV personality Jeannie Mai joked.

But it wasn't just celebrities who understood the moment Mayim was trying to share. Jeopardy! and Big Bang Theory fans also recognized what she was going through.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

"This is me at the end of most workdays 😂😂😂," one person said. "Zero lies! 😂 It’s exhausting! Your expressions are killing me! 😂😂😂," another follower commented. "This is so me! I need a week just to prepare myself for the day and another to recover 😂," a different fan added.

While Mayim made folks feel seen with her video about being an introvert, something tells us she's perfected the balance between spending time with people and by herself. Apart from hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!, her popular Fox sitcom Call Me Kat is returning soon with season 3 on September 29.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • What Causes Cramps Without a Period? Gynecologists Explain

    Doctors explain the different reasons why a person may experience cramping without having their period. Pregnancy can be one, it's not the only cause of pain.

  • What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You If Your Pee Smells

    Experiencing smelly urine isn't fun, but there are many causes (and treatments!) for foul, sweet or ammonia-like scents you should know about.

  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Are No Longer the Cambridge Kids—Here’s Why They Have a New Last Name

    It appears that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are the Cambridge kids no longer. Recently, the trio's parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, received new titles following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. While at first the pair were named as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, the new King Charles III then bestowed upon them the title of Prince and Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty Images In his first address as monarch, King

  • Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win

    Jordan Spieth went a perfect 5-0-0 on the week to lead the United States past the International Team once again at Quail Hollow.

  • Why Kate Middleton is using Princess Diana's former royal title, but Camilla, Queen Consort, didn't

    Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is the first person to use the title since Princess Diana. Camilla never used it, even though she was entitled to.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • MPs honour 1972 Summit Series players to mark 50th anniversary

    Members of Parliament took a break from politics Thursday to honour Team Canada players who participated in the legendary 1972 Summit Series. Parliamentarians made statements marking the 50th anniversary of a key moment in Canadian sports history: the eight-game series played by Canada and the Soviet Union in September 1972. Canada ultimately won the series in dramatic fashion when Paul Henderson scored in the dying seconds of the final game to propel the team to a record of four wins, three los

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin