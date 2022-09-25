Celebrities Are Howling After Seeing 'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik’s Emotional IG

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

When Mayim Bialik isn't hosting Jeopardy! and now Celebrity Jeopardy!, she's finds ways to keep up with her followers outside of work.

One way she's doing this is by posting relatable social media content. Earlier this summer, on August 4, Mayim took to Instagram to share a hilarious but real look at what it's like to be an introvert. The clip featured The Big Bang Theory alum getting into her car after spending time with a friend. Though Mayim appeared excited about getting together again soon, once the car door was closed it was a different story. The actress looked frazzled as she tried to compose herself after a day of exerting energy.

"Does anyone else ever experience this? 🧠💥," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#introvert" and "#sensoryoverload." What's more, she also referenced her mental health podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.

Mayim's video appeared to have struck a chord with her celebrity friends, as they immediately took to her Instagram comments section to share their thoughts. Many applauded her for accurately depicting the experience.

"😂🤣🤣 Perfectly captured 😭," American Idol alum David Archuleta let her know on Instagram. "This is me, too. I think it’s difficult for some to understand introversion. Especially in those who are seen as social in public," actress Mackenzie Phillips wrote. "I [want to] cry on your shoulder. then ask [you] to leave 😂," TV personality Jeannie Mai joked.

But it wasn't just celebrities who understood the moment Mayim was trying to share. Jeopardy! and Big Bang Theory fans also recognized what she was going through.

"This is me at the end of most workdays 😂😂😂," one person said. "Zero lies! 😂 It’s exhausting! Your expressions are killing me! 😂😂😂," another follower commented. "This is so me! I need a week just to prepare myself for the day and another to recover 😂," a different fan added.

Story continues

While Mayim made folks feel seen with her video about being an introvert, something tells us she's perfected the balance between spending time with people and by herself. Apart from hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!, her popular Fox sitcom Call Me Kat is returning soon with season 3 on September 29.

You Might Also Like