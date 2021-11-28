Celebrities Honor Virgil Abloh After Designer Dies at 41 Following 2-Year Battle with Cancer

Virgil Abloh wears a white t-shirt with a picture print, a tie and dye black and white shirt, outside Heron Preston, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020, on June 18, 2019 in Paris, France.

Celebrities of all kinds are mourning the death of Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday at age 41 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Abloh's family announced Sunday on Instagram that the designer had died after combatting "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma, for which he underwent "numerous challenging treatments." PEOPLE has since confirmed the Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer's death.

Designer Marc Jacobs was one of several stars to offer their condolences in wake of the news in the comment section of the Abloh family's post.

"I am so sorry to read this. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones," wrote Jacobs, 58. "May you Rest In Peace and Power dear Virgil."

In another comment, model Helena Christensen called the news of Abloh's death "so devastating."

"I will treasure our communication, even only in writing it made me smile every time. You shone so bright the time you were here ❤️💜❤️," wrote the supermodel, 52.

Kehlani paid tribute to Abloh on Twitter, writing, "rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil."

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian honored the late designer on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, "you changed the world" beneath a broken heart and dove emojis.

Numerous musicians paid tribute to Abloh's life on Sunday, including Pharrell Williams, Lenny Kravitz, and Quavo.

"My heart is broken," wrote Williams, 48, on Twitter and Instagram. "Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever."

He added, "Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You're with the Master now, shine."

Quavo, 30, offered his condolences to Abloh's family on his Instagram Story. "Rest In Peace, Virgil," he wrote. "May God bless your family."

Kravitz, 57, wrote, "Rest in Power, King," alongside an image of Abloh, adding, "you made an indelible mark on this world.

Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Bieber said the designer's outlook on life "inspired me deeply" in an emotional tribute to the Off-White founder.

"I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," wrote Bieber, 25, alongside an image of her walking hand-in-hand with the late desginer while in her wedding gown.

"He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into," she added. "A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

Designer Jerry Lorenzo also expressed gratitude toward Abloh Sunday on Instagram. "Thank you," he began, "you opened both physical and mental doors for me, that allowed me to see what was possible for my life."

"I am forever grateful," Lorenzo added. "What you did for the world, is beyond words."

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Abloh and parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, per the family's statement.