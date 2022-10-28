Celebrities Honor Jerry Lee Lewis' Death With Tons Of Twitter Tributes

Jerry Lee Lewis (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (Photo: via Associated Press)

Jerry Lee Lewis (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (Photo: via Associated Press)

Jerry Lee Lewis’death on Friday at 87 brought out a lot of Twitter tributes for the pioneer rock pianist.

The man behind “Great Balls of Fire” died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans from all over the entertainment world celebrated Lewis, who was the last surviving member of the inaugural class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on Twitter.

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today,” Elton John wrote in his tribute.

Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIPpic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022

Sadly, One of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll has passed. A rebel to the end. RIP, Jerry Lee Lewis.….Jerry Lee Lewis, Influential and Condemned Rock & Roll Pioneer, Dead – Rolling Stone https://t.co/ooKDLm4skX — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 28, 2022

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. The Killer has gone. He could play that piano, boy. Think I gotta play me some Lewis Boogie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2022

Jerry Lee Lewis has passed … REST EASY KILLER you were one of a kind… #RIPJerryLeepic.twitter.com/n5ZDI1VhIh — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 28, 2022

Goodness Gracious!! RIP to the original ball of fire,

Jerry Lee Lewis! — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) October 28, 2022

Jerry Lee Lewis - regardless of whatever he did in his private life he will always be known for his exceptional creative influence in the rock and roll world. https://t.co/Q4HtlVff3x — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) October 28, 2022

We just heard Jerry Lee Lewis passed away today. We have so many memories of touring the world together, Sweden, Spain, U.K., pretty much the whole European Continent. We pray the ‘Killer’ will RIP now. We are pretty sure there will never be another one like him. pic.twitter.com/8AHw98baLu — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) October 28, 2022

May the Good Lord be with you Jerry Lee Lewis. RIP. I admired you so. 💔MH - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry https://t.co/fts1VZkPzb via @YouTube — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) October 28, 2022

God Bless @jerryleelewis and his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FXytcRaYBZ — Marshall Tucker Band (@MarshallTucker) October 28, 2022

Now it is true. He will always be a ball of fire. He’s influenced every rock ‘n’ roll piano player that ever attempted to rock. The last Man standing will stand forever in our hearts and minds and soul. Dangerous and magical.Jerry Lee Lewis remains the real thing. Rip it up. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ZXk8Wvhu1o — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) October 28, 2022

Mom and I are sad to hear about the passing of “The Killer” @jerryleelewis.Thankfully he lived to receive his recent @countrymusichof induction medallion. Prayers to his family and many fans. - CD, Jr. and Hazel Daniels pic.twitter.com/wC9SxfXdwO — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 28, 2022

Watching Jerry Lee Lewis & piano driven down main street on a flatbed truck while playing & singing "High School Confidential" in that movie was one of the many events that confirmed me in my vow to become a musician.#jerryleelewis — Labi Siffre (@labisiffre) October 28, 2022

RIP the great Jerry Lee Lewis

Last of the original rock n rollers RS pic.twitter.com/1z3ZrZvJ4c — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) October 28, 2022

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis.

Rory on working Jerry Lee in 1973: "Meeting certain rock & roll legends, they’re a pale imitation of their stage image or their legend is a kind of a dull version of it but Jerry Lee was almost 99% full technicolour!" #jerryleelewispic.twitter.com/Ounv11Ry8O — Rory Gallagher (@rorygallagher) October 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.