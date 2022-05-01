Celebrities Hit the Thom Browne Front Row Ahead of Met Gala

Leigh Nordstrom
·2 min read

Ahead of fashion’s big night on Monday — that would be the Met Gala, of course — several famous faces made a fashionable pit stop at the Thom Browne show, held Friday evening at the Javits Center.

Inside the show venue there was Maisie Williams shaking hands with big-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste; David Harbour, ahead of the final season of “Stranger Things,” posing with the teddy bear left in his seat; new couple Charles Melton, taking a cue from Timothée Chalamet and going sans shirt with his Thom Browne suit, and Chase Sui Wonders; Tommy Dorfman and Leslie Odom Jr. ecstatic to finally meet in real life; “Licorice Pizza” breakout Cooper Hoffman handling the fashion madness like a pro; Ella Emhoff and boyfriend Sam Hine well at home with the Thom Browne staff, and the likes of Danai Gurira, Tom Sturridge, Simon Rex, Imogen Poots, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, James Norton, Will Poulter, Amandla Stenberg, Antoni Porowski, King Princess, Janicza Bravo, Evan Mock and Katerina Tannenbaum taking in the action.

Dorfman confirmed she’ll be attending her first Met Gala on Monday, and will be interpreting the theme “in a contemporary way with a classic silhouette.”

Her predictions for the night?

“I feel like we’re going to see a lot of wigs for some reason. I definitely feel like we’re going to see gold. I feel like everything is going to be big booty,” she said. “I think everyone is going to be giving booty.”

King Princess was nearby, dressed in a fitted blazer and a pair of longer shorts.

“I saw this on the rack and thought it was very Angus Young,” she said. “I get scared of a shirt. I don’t know why, I think it’s a gay thing. Unless it’s like a basketball shirt.”

She won’t be at the Met Gala but is open to hitting a party or two.

“I’m here, I’m around to hang and party,” she said.

