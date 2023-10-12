Celebrities Who Got Married in Castles

From David and Victoria Beckham's nuptials outside of Dublin to Kevin and Danielle Jonas's celebration in New York, see which celebrities said "I do" in a castle

David Beckham/ Instagram; Chris Bacon/PA Images via Getty David and Victoria Beckham

For these famous faces, choosing a wedding venue was a regal endeavor.

When Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were planning their big day, Chmerkovskiy had his eyes on Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.

"Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE of their choice in venue.

From the Dancing with the Stars duo's royal-esque wedding to David and Victoria Beckham's 1999 Irish soirée, here's a look at all of the celebrities who have wed at a castle.



David & Victoria Beckham

David Beckham/Instagram David and Victoria Beckham

When David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, they pulled out all the stops. The power couple wed at the Luttrellstown Castle outside of Dublin — a venue that reportedly cost $800,000 to rent. At the intimate ceremony, which took place in front of just 29 guests, a dove was released as the couple said "I do" and a flag was raised above the castle along with the initials “V. B. D.” — for Victoria, David and their infant son, Brooklyn.

For the reception, the pair was joined by a larger party of guests that included the Spice Girls, Elton John and some of David's Manchester United teammates.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Hulu Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married not once, not twice, but three times. After marrying first in Las Vegas, the two had a courthouse wedding in in Santa Barbara before jetting off to Portofino, Italy, for their third set of nuptials, where they hosted a reception at a 16th century castle called Castello Brown.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Travis said during the pair's Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu.

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

After working together on Game of Thrones in 2011, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie picked a regal venue at which to tie the knot. The pair, who announced their engagement in 2017, said "I do" at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland before continuing the celebrations later that day with a reception at a castle belonging to Leslie's family.

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Deleasa

Kevin Jonas/ Instagram Kevin and Danielle Jonas

When Kevin and Danielle Jonas took a trip down the aisle more than a decade ago, the pair opted for an an enchanted winter forest-themed celebration at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.



Anthony Pazos & Bill Parks

Bartski Photography Anthony Pazos and Bill Parks

After 18 years together, celebrity stylist Anthony Pazos wed actor and producer, Bill Parks, at Castle Leslie Estate, 80 miles northwest of Dublin, in August of 2023.

"How lucky we were to have our near and dear in Ireland to celebrate with us," the couple told PEOPLE of their nuptials, where they were joined by 94 of their closest friends and family members.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

After secretly tying the knot in a small city hall ceremony in New York City, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd shared their love in front of family and friends with a wedding at Oheka Castle (just like Kevin and Danielle Jonas!).

Everett Weston & Courtney Cavanagh

Summer House's Everett Weston was joined by many of his former castmates when he tied the knot with Courtney Cavanagh at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland.

"Can't believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month!❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher," Weston posted on Instagram months before the April 2023 nuptials.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

For Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's 2019 nuptials, the Vanderpump Rules stars opted for a magical, fairytale-themed ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.



Filip Forsberg & Erin Alvey

Darling Juliet Photo Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey

Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey celebrated their happy ever after at at Dunderry Castle — a château in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France belonging to the bride's family.

"It was honestly surreal to have all of our loved ones travel all the way to France from over eight different countries to gather here in our little piece of heaven," the country artist told PEOPLE. "For me, it was particularly special to have grown up as a little girl playing on the same steps that I was lucky enough to marry my best friend on today."

Tobias Harris & Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris/ Instagram Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton

NBA star Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton are the third celebrity couple on our list who chose to say "I do" at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

"The grounds are absolutely stunning," Winton told PEOPLE of the venue for their August 2022 celebration. "The fountains and the gardens, it's truly breathtaking."

Sasha Pieterse & Hudson Sheaffer

Randy Shropshire/Getty Hudson Sheaffer and Sasha Pieterse

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse wed Hudson Sheaffer at Leslie Estate in 2018.

“We had the most magical day in Ireland. Our wedding was beyond our wildest dreams,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Tiffany Panhilason & Adam Schmidt

Tiffany Panhilason and Adam Schmidt were yet another celebrity couple to choose Oheka Castle as the backdrop for their big day.

For her walk down the aisle, the actress went with a custom gown, "made of all hand-placed lace. The inspiration was Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn," she shared.

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger

George Pimentel/Getty Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger

More than a decade ago, when Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger tied the knot, they chose a 14th century castle in the South of France called the Château de la Napoule. While the couple has now gone their separate ways, for their big day in 2013 Lavigne sported a black tulle Monique Lhuillier gown which she accessorized with a bouquet of black roses.

