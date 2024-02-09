Celebrities Front Row at Christian Siriano Fall 2024 Ready-to-wear: Ashlee Simpson, J. Smith-Cameron, More

On Thursday evening, Christian Siriano kicked off New York Fashion Week with his fall 2024 runway show, held at The Plaza in New York.

VIP guests included “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron, Ashlee Simpson, Sophia Bush, Alicia Silverstone, Melanie Lynskey and more.

Perched on a chair in a black and gold off-the-shoulder gown, a cosmopolitan cocktail in hand, Smith-Cameron said it was her first time at a Siriano show.

“I love how he’s famous for being inclusive,” she said. “All different kinds of ages and colors and shapes of people who he dresses, he has a sense of imagination, almost like fairy-tale characters at a nightclub. He’s got such joy of fashion, pure, undiluted, joy of fashion. It’s refreshing.”

As for how she chose her look for the night, she said Siriano had sent over a couple of dresses and she loved the vintage feel of the one she picked out.

“It reminds me of 1950s or ‘40s Dior ‘New Look’ shape, with the cinched waist and a flared skirt,” she said.

As for the two major cultural occurrences on the horizon — aside from fashion week, of course — Smith-Cameron had a bit more interest in Valentine’s Day than the Super Bowl.

“My husband and I, we’re going to go to Via Carota, which is our favorite restaurant,” she said.

As for Sunday’s big game, she’s a bit more intrigued this year but in general shies away from football. And does she have a favorite song by Usher, the halftime performer?

“No.”

