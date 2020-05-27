Public Figures Express Outrage And Demand Accountability After George Floyd Killing

Ja'han Jones
HuffPost
Several public figures expressed outrage on social media over the death of George Floyd, 46, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis Monday after a police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed.

Video of the incident showed Floyd shouting for his life from beneath a Minneapolis police officer before going limp. He died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to a statement released by Minneapolis Police. Four responding officers involved in the incident ― which officers claim was over a reported “forgery in progress” ― were fired, according to police chief Medaria Arradondo.

In the footage, Floyd is seen repeatedly telling the officer on top of him, “I cannot breathe.” Despite pleas from bystanders, the officer refuses to get up.

In chilling ways, Floyd’s death resembled that of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man from Staten Island who pleaded ― essentially using the same words ― with an officer choking him during a 2014 arrest. For many, the two incidents demonstrate that the expanding library of viral videos capturing the death of Black individuals at the hands of police is rife with repetition.

After footage of Floyd’s killing went viral, several public figures expressed outrage over his death and called for justice. 

 Former NBA player Stephen Jackson (who knew George Floyd personally)

View this post on Instagram

All u wanted to do was stay fly and be great. This pic tore me down. Called me with pics of the outfits laid across the bed showing how he was gonna kill them with the clothes I sent him. Boxes in the background 😥😥😥. It meant the world to him but meant the world to me how he wanted the world to know that we called each other twin. Nobody was more proud of my growth and my fatherhood more than #BigFloydDaGod. We will get justice. They will be writing a big check for your kids on behalf of Minnesota Police Dept. and u can bet dat Jack. Rest Easy Twin u wasn’t suppose to make it through the life u had change for the better then go out like this. Fuk dat.

A post shared by Stephen Jackson Sr. (@_stak5_) on

 

Ava DuVernay 

Rev. Dr. William Barber

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

John Boyega

LeBron James

View this post on Instagram

Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Jeffrey Wright

Missy Elliott

Lisa Leslie

Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! "I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued"....... RIP George Floyd 🙏🏿

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) on

Chuck D

