Public Figures Express Outrage And Demand Accountability After George Floyd Killing

Several public figures expressed outrage on social media over the death of George Floyd, 46, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis Monday after a police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed.

Video of the incident showed Floyd shouting for his life from beneath a Minneapolis police officer before going limp. He died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to a statement released by Minneapolis Police. Four responding officers involved in the incident ― which officers claim was over a reported “forgery in progress” ― were fired, according to police chief Medaria Arradondo.

In the footage, Floyd is seen repeatedly telling the officer on top of him, “I cannot breathe.” Despite pleas from bystanders, the officer refuses to get up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In chilling ways, Floyd’s death resembled that of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man from Staten Island who pleaded ― essentially using the same words ― with an officer choking him during a 2014 arrest. For many, the two incidents demonstrate that the expanding library of viral videos capturing the death of Black individuals at the hands of police is rife with repetition.

After footage of Floyd’s killing went viral, several public figures expressed outrage over his death and called for justice.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson (who knew George Floyd personally)

Story continues

Ava DuVernay

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

Rev. Dr. William Barber

The man went unconscious, but the knee stayed. Until police are prosecuted&found quilty when they commit crimes&abuse the badge by attacking black bodies &leaving the atrocities of black death, the knee will stay on the neck b/c there is no fear to keep it off in the first place. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) May 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered.



I'm grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved — they must be held responsible for their egregious actions. The FBI should conduct a thorough investigation. https://t.co/n1tdiUba0x — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

I’ll just say it: a lot of politicians are scared of the political power of the police,and that’s why changes to hold them accountable for flagrant killings don’t happen. That in itself is a scary problem.



We shouldn’t be intimidated out of holding people accountable for murder. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020

John Boyega

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

LeBron James

Jeffrey Wright

Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020

Missy Elliott

#GeorgeFloyd No family should have to go through this pain of seeing their loved one beg for their life😔It not right no matter how you look at it😢 pic.twitter.com/cjmaOUxFQN — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 27, 2020

Lisa Leslie

If anybody that follows me is not outraged about these senseless attacks on BLACK MEN, please stop following me! If your spirit is not disturbed, please stop following me! This inflicted Pain but it will never inflict FEAR... sorry, were not made like that! #BlackMenMatter pic.twitter.com/A9tSSzOSh6 — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) May 27, 2020

Viola Davis

Chuck D

The young people were civil as hell requesting those officers not kill that man. Those officers kept civilians back-the fear was pulling out firing on them. So they talked. Got nothing but a witness to slow death. THIS is a reason to NEVER SLEEP on govt in your area at any time! — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 27, 2020

Related...

4 Minneapolis Police Officers Fired Over George Floyd Death

Hundreds Protest George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges In George Floyd Death

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.