Celebrities Crash Kristen Wiig's 'Five-Timers Club' Party In 'SNL' Monologue

Several celebrity guests welcomed “Saturday Night Live” host Kristen Wiig into the “Five-Timers Club” during her opening monologue this weekend.

The “SNL” alum remarked on the “special” occasion of hosting the show for the fifth time before Paul Rudd interrupted her from the audience.

“You know, I also heard a rumor you might be doing one of those ‘Five-Timers’ sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos, so, is there like a script or something I can look at for that?” Rudd asked.

“Oh, no, I’m sorry. I don’t think we’re doing one of those,” Wiig replied.

“Oh, OK,” said Rudd as he quietly returned to his seat.

Wiig then took a question from former “SNL” writer Paula Pell before spotting Matt Damon in the audience.

“Wait, Matt, why do you have on a ‘Five-Timers’ jacket? Haven’t you only hosted twice?” Wiig asked.

“Yeah but [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne [Michaels] said the first time I hosted was so good it counted for three and then, second time, not quite as good, that only counted for two but by my math, that’s five, baby,” Damon said.

Former hosts Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Will Forte and Martin Short — who haven’t hosted the show five times — also appeared alongside Michaels while sporting jackets for the club.

The former hosts later joined together in song before host Ryan Gosling, who is set to host the show next weekend, appeared while wearing the jacket.

“Are you sure? I mean, I haven’t even hosted three times yet. It seems unfair,” he asked Michaels.

Related...