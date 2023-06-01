Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I found 10 pieces to steal their look starting at $22.

It seems like new style trends pop up every minute; one second it’s all about quiet luxury and the next, you’re being persuaded to wear bright, floral prints. I’m not going to pretend I’m not at least part of the problem — as a fashion editor, I do report on the ever-evolving industry, after all. However, I’m also here to tell you about the pieces that’ll never go out of style. My number one print when it comes to lasting fashion? Pinstripes.

Pinstripes are nothing new; it’s often believed that the print was first used to make uniforms for bankers, and has since become a chic choice for Parisian-inspired looks. Though, the style has come a long way with major celebrities such as Oprah, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lawrence wearing fine-lined fashion. Even Amal Clooney, Gigi Hadid, and Beyoncé have dressed up in the print, proving it’s an unfailing style that looks good on just about everyone. So naturally, I had to dig through the internet and find the 10 best pinstripe clothing pieces for you to try.

10 Editor-Approved Pinstripe Pieces

The great thing about pinstripes is that you can customize them to your liking. Whether you’re searching for business attire or looking for a sexy, fun getup, this linear print is the answer. Quintessential striped office jackets, like this boxy, linen Steve Madden find, have been favorites among professionals for years. Consequently, separates, like this Edikted corset top and mini skirt, make for great going-out pieces. Each one is completed with delicate details and classic hues, though they give off entirely different aesthetics.

Pinstripe clothing isn’t only versatile, but it’s also flattering because of the design’s vertical lines. The up-and-down print elongates the frame, creating an illusion of greater reach. I would know — I intentionally wear pinstripes on repeat, being just 5-feet tall. Now, don’t expect to have a sudden jump in height, but rather, try a garment with a complimenting length, such as this red nap dress or these tie-front, cropped bottoms, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

Perhaps the most alluring aspects of wearing pinstripes, though, is how easy they are to dress up. Like I said, I wear the look all the time and never have to think twice about my outfit. I like to grab a poplin shirt, like this J.Crew one, tuck it into a pair of jeans, and add ballet flats for an easy, elegant look. The same goes for striped shorts. I slip on a pair that’s similar to these Treasure & Bond bottoms, throw on a white baby tee, and add some sneakers; it’s that easy — I’m out the door in 10 minutes flat.

I didn’t realize how good pinstripes were until I tried them out myself. I truthfully thought they were a dated style that didn’t deserve my attention, but, boy, was I wrong. So, take it from me and celebrities alike: Buy the pinstripes and get ready to discover your new favorite staple trend.



