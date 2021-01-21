Celebrities Cannot Get Over Amanda Gorman's Inaugural Poem And Neither Can We

Photo credit: Alex Wong - Getty Images

From ELLE

Of the many highlights from the 2021 presidential inauguration, a clear frontrunner was 23-year-old Amanda Gorman, who was chosen by President Joe Biden to recite the inaugural poem.

Gorman stunned the politicians among her and the millions watching at home with the poem she wrote to mark the occasion, 'The Hill We Climb' (which you can read in full, here).

But what do we know about the young poet, Amanda Gorman?

Gorman was born and raised in Los Angeles, she has two sisters (one of whom is her twin) and they were raised by her mother, who accompanied her to the inauguration on January 20.

She grew up loving poetry, which she also credits as to helping her overcome a speech impediment.

Gorman enrolled at Harvard University where she studied sociology. It was around this time that she was named as the first Youth Poet Laureate.

A year later she wrote a poem for this very outlet to mark our 2018 sustainability issue.

Amanda Gorman became the first ever Youth Poet Laureate in 2017

In 2017, Gorman became the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate when she was 19 years old. Gorman is also the founder of One Pen, One Page - which promotes youth literacy through creative writing in LA (she is also the recipient of an outstanding community service award from her hometown).

Photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST - Getty Images

Amanda Gorman is now a bestselling author



Following the recital of 'The Hill We Climb', which might we add Gorman delivered in head-to-toe Prada, Gorman's books hit the top spot on Amazon and made her a best-selling author.

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: "For words alone are certain good: Sing, then" — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman's Celebrity Fans

Following the inauguration, Twitter and Instagram were inundated with adoring messages over Gorman's recital, and not just from us 'regular folk' either.

Story continues

Celebrities conveyed their pride, astonishment and how inspired they felt after watching the ceremony. Some were already fans of Gorman, like Oprah Winfrey - who gifted Gorman with a ring featuring a caged bird ahead of the inauguration, in a nod to previous inaugural poet Maya Angelous.

Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before. https://t.co/5Tegd20sko — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Here's everyone else who took to their huge platforms to share their congratulations to Amanda Gorman:

Barack Obama

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama

Hillary Clinton

Wasn't @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning? She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait. pic.twitter.com/rahEClc6k2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Oprah Winfrey

Kerry Washington

Reese Witherspoon

Stacey Abrams

Amanda Gorman’s message serves as an inspiration to us all. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/7zkyDoFHaQ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 20, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda

You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021

Elizabeth Banks

Busy Phillips

“How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?” ❤️ chills ❤️ “There is always light, if only we are bold enough to see it, if only we are bold enough to be it.” -Amanda Gorman — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 20, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel

wow,@TheAmandaGorman is terrific. I should have paid more attention to poetry in school — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

Malala Yousafzai

‘For there is always light,

If only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it’@TheAmandaGorman pic.twitter.com/stTNP8am8C — Malala (@Malala) January 21, 2021

Nikita Gill

I cried watching Amanda Gorman read this powerful, brilliant poem today. She is exactly the hope we need to see in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wq8BwG5ByG — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) January 20, 2021

Leslie Jones

Wooooow was not this together at her age! pic.twitter.com/6DHxI0w3nD — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

Bette Midler

“We have seen a force that would rather shatter the country than share it.” Wise and painful words from #AmandaGorman — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like