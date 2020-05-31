Celebrities Among Those Taking It To The Streets For George Floyd Protests

Click here to read the full article.

Not every celebrity played it safe during the nationwide uprising over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody.

Pop star Halsey and ex-boyfriend and rapper Yungbood were among those taking part in street protests in Los Angeles. Halsey claimed she was shot twice by rubber bullets.

“I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control,” tweeted Halsey on Saturday night. She then began tweet-shouting. “But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!! I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY.”

She added: “Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked. Be safe.”

Also on the streets were model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Paris Jackson.

Ratajkowski posted Instagram updates from the protests in LA. ‘DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter,’ she wrote.

Paris Jackson was part of a group with Jaz Sinclair, former Disney star Ross Lynch, and male model Jeremy Meeks.

Actor Kendrick Sampson also was out and claimed to be hit by rubber bullets while out taking part in protests. The Insecure actor was heard on video asking officers, “Why are you hitting me?” as he received baton blows.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was pictured holding a sign which said: ‘Silence is a betrayal.’ Also spotted in the crowds was actress Madison Beer, who carried a “Black Lives Matter” sign, and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush,who wore a shirt that said, “Officer, I’m lost, I’m looking for the land of the free with equal right for everyone. It’s called America.”

