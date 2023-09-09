Celebrities at the 2023 US Open Finals: Photos

See all the stars who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.

Sarah Stier/Getty Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan

And just like that, the 2023 US Open tennis tournament is coming to a close.

On Saturday, U.S. darling Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final, while in Sunday's men's final, Daniil Medvedev will take on Novak Djokovic.

Through it all, celebrities have been coming out in droves to watch the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens.

Here, all the celebs who made the trek for the final weekend of play.

Laura Dern, Daughter Jaya Harper & Shonda Rhimes

Sarah Stier/Getty

Charlize Theron

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Spike Lee

Elsa/Getty

Diane Keaton & Ariana DeBose

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan

Sarah Stier/Getty

Alec Baldwin

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Al Roker

Sarah Stier/Getty

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Mindy Kaling & John McEnroe

Elsa/Getty

Maria Sharapova

Sarah Stier/Getty

Enjoy the US Open!

Courtesy Tennis Channel

