Celebrities at the 2023 US Open Finals: Photos
See all the stars who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
And just like that, the 2023 US Open tennis tournament is coming to a close.
On Saturday, U.S. darling Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final, while in Sunday's men's final, Daniil Medvedev will take on Novak Djokovic.
Through it all, celebrities have been coming out in droves to watch the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens.
Here, all the celebs who made the trek for the final weekend of play.
Laura Dern, Daughter Jaya Harper & Shonda Rhimes
Charlize Theron
Spike Lee
Diane Keaton & Ariana DeBose
Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan
Alec Baldwin
Al Roker
Nicole Kidman
Mindy Kaling & John McEnroe
Maria Sharapova
Enjoy the US Open!
