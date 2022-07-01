Protesters march for freedom as much larger crowds celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa

·3 min read

OTTAWA — Plans for a full day of protest events alongside Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa caused only minimal disruptions Friday as a few hundred people marched through downtown to voice their opposition to the federal government and public health restrictions.

The city was once again crowded with people draped in the Maple Leaf, but this time the vast majority of them were joining in the official celebrations.

There was a celebratory, if low-key mood in the capital, where the main holiday events were moved away from Parliament Hill to nearby LeBreton Flats Park, and Place des Festivals Zibi across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

Large numbers of police were present throughout Ottawa's downtown core, and people hoping to enter the Hill were screened with metal detectors and bag searches.

In the late afternoon, police directed traffic and escorted hundreds of marchers who chanted, danced and called for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They gathered at the National War Memorial east of Parliament Hill, where they sang O Canada.

Along the way they were met by both supporters and some counter-protesters weary of the now-familiar shouts of "Freedom" after February's convoy blockades and April's Rolling Thunder event.

Organizers re-routed the march after learning the Supreme Court was fenced off as part of the extra security measures. When they arrived back at Parliament Hill after the march, supporters were frustrated to hear they would need to submit to a search and security check to enter the grounds for planned speeches and a scheduled dance party.

With some refusing to enter the security lineup, the crowd of marchers largely dispersed.

The atmosphere by evening was charged and at times noisy, but remained peaceful.

Lisa Owens came from Port Hope, Ont., to join the group.

"I am here because I believe that the government has turned to evil," she said. "This is darkness vs. light."

Jason Kowalyshyn, a biological engineer from Hamilton, said he came to celebrate Canada Day and to "advocate for collective rights and freedoms."

"What bothers me the most are child suicides during the lockdown, because of the lockdown. They got depressed and they were taken away from their friends," he said.

Officials had warned there would be zero tolerance for "unusual noise," blockading roads and sidewalks or setting off fireworks this weekend. But attempts to enforce one bylaw led to a tense situation in front of the gates to Parliament around noon.

The brief clash centered around two women with a group called Stand For Thee, which had been handing out copies of the Bill of Rights and calling for Trudeau's arrest. The Bill of Rights was superseded in 1982 by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which governs the application of laws at both the federal and provincial level.

The women were selling merchandise from a table on the sidewalk when bylaw officers told them to take the table down, citing a the city's use and care of roads bylaw.

That order prompted a crowd to start shouting and chanting. Bylaw and police officers retreated as the crowd pressed in, chanting, "Rule of law!" But the group eventually removed the table.

One woman, who refused to give her name, told the crowd: "Everything they're doing is a violation of our rights."

"Do your job, go into the Hill and take down the people that have created tyranny," she said.

No one took her up on that suggestion and protesters dispersed not long afterward. In all, the disruption lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of people in the downtown were there to enjoy warm weather under skies that turned sunny late afternoon. Families strolled through the closed-off streets eating ice cream, snapping photos and taking in street performances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.

Sarah Ritchie and Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • National symbol or national pest? Abundant Canada geese populations a threat to ecosystems, research finds

    A national symbol? Or a national pest? For decades, Canada geese — known scientifically as Branta canadensis — have been recognized as emblematic of Canadian wildlife. But the geese's population growth has consequences for essential ecosystems and at-risk species. According to research out of the University of British Columbia, non-native Canada geese are overpopulating the banks of the Fraser River and consuming vegetation that is critical to the waterway's ecosystem and to salmon populations.

  • Debate over Canadian flag resumes as convoy protests return to Ottawa

    Victor Crapnell remembers the uneasy feeling he had watching the Freedom Convoy protests unfold in his hometown of Ottawa in February. The feeling came as he saw the red and white maple leaf on Canada's flag standing out against the snowy backdrop. The Victoria resident says seeing the image of the flag displayed so prominently, on some occasions alongside Confederate and Nazi flags, stirred up emotions he says he never usually associated with the country's most recognizable symbol. "It sort of

  • Ottawa braced for Canada Day protest by ‘freedom convoy’ supporters

    Members of anti-vax convoy have vowed to maintain a presence over the summer initially mingling with the annual celebrations

  • Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents

    The protests in Ottawa are becoming a regular occurrence, so preparations are under way to prevent disruption in the city during Canada Day celebrations.

  • Canada’s July forecast: Summer sizzle or does the heat fizzle?

    Last summer was a scorcher. Can we expect a repeat as we head into July? Check out our exclusive July outlook to help plan out your month ahead.

  • In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message. The prime minister said the national holiday is an opportunity to commit to the values that the Maple Leaf represents, adding that the flag is more than a symbol. "It's also a promise — a promise of opportunity, a promise of safety for those fleeing violence and war, and a promise of a better life," he said. Along with peopl

  • Shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer: Health Canada

    MONTREAL — Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer. The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited. The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions. Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada. The shortage comes after

  • Canada Day enforcement in Ottawa sees 275 parking tickets issued as protesters return

    Canada Day enforcement efforts in Ottawa have included bylaw officers handing out 275 parking tickets since 8 a.m. ET Thursday in the downtown area as well as the towing of 72 vehicles, as anti-mandate protesters returned to the capital with few issues so far Friday. In a tweet, bylaw officials said the towing occurred inside the downtown vehicle exclusion zone. We're certainly better prepared and more police officers from different jurisdictions are coming to help this weekend. - Jim Watson, Ot

  • Funnel Cloud Forms in Sky Over Saskatchewan Town

    A funnel cloud loomed over the small Canadian resort village of Manitou Beach, amid weather warnings across Saskatchewan on June 29.Footage shot by Karre Bates shows the funnel cloud rotating in the sky above Manitou Beach.Environment and Climate Change Canada warned on Wednesday of severe thunderstorms hitting parts of southern Saskatchewan.Local media said- a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Manitou Beach around the time this video was shot.The warning was rescinded at around 4:45 pm local time. Credit: Karre Bates via Storyful

  • Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension

    OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension. The organization has issued a statement saying an Ontario Superior Court judge declined to take action on Archibald's request for a hearing prior to the start of an annual general meeting next week in Vancouver. The assembly's executive committee argued that the potential court action raised issues that should be handled through an internal dispu

  • Canada to send drones, armoured vehicles to Ukraine

    Canada has promised to send new drone cameras and armoured vehicles to Ukraine on the last day of the NATO leaders summit, which also emphasized the need for members to increase defence spending.

  • Threat of widespread Canada Day storms for Ontario, Quebec

    The heat will build across Ontario and Quebec on Canada Day setting the stage for a dynamic system to bring a severe thunderstorm risk all day Friday.

  • More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit

    MADRID — Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. The Canadian-led NATO battlegroup is made up of about 2,000 troops, including 700 Canadians, and is one of eight such units based in eastern Europe designed to deter and defend against any Russian invasion. Canada signed an agreement on the sidelines of a major NATO summit on Wednesday to upgrade the battlegr

  • Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York City nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose that was pumped into an arm in the United Sta

  • Canadian men look to maintain unbeaten record against Belgium in Halifax rugby test

    The Canadian men's rugby team returns to action this weekend for the first time in almost eight months, facing the same opponent that it closed out 2021 against. Canada, currently ranked 21st in the world, blanked No. 26 Belgium 24-0 on Nov. 13 in Brussels. The two teams renew acquaintances Saturday in Halifax, with the Canadians then heading to Ottawa to host No. 15 Spain on July 10. Spain was a late replacement for the French Barbarians, an all-star side that withdrew from the Canadian fixture

  • LIV tees off in Oregon amid criticism over Saudi funding

    NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour's second event teed off Thursday, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on Sept. 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks. About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. “This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said

  • Universities, health authority open medical research centre in Prince George

    A new medical research centre was launched in northern B.C. as a collaboration between the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Medicine and Northern Health, announced a joint statement on June 28. The centre, called the Northern Centre for Clinical Research (NCCR), officially opened March 21 at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George. “Life sciences are vital to the public health-care system as new tech

  • Paramedics strike at 40 Quebec ambulance services, want pay increase

    MONTREAL — Paramedics working at 40 Quebec ambulance services across the province, including the provincial capital, began a strike today. Daniel Chouinard, the president of the union that represents the paramedics, says the strike won't affect the level of care provided to patients due to the province's essential services law. He says the strike will see paramedics stop doing certain tasks, such as completing billing forms and limiting the hours when non-urgent services like transporting patien

  • Calgary Stampede receives $10M from federal government to aid recovery from pandemic

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampede has received more than $10 million from the federal government to help it bounce back after last year's event was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A report to the city this week showed the Stampede had an operating loss of $8.3 million in 2021. Last year's Stampede ran at half capacity because of COVID-19 public health measures and was cancelled all-together the year before. Daniel Vandal, the federal minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada, says

  • Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden

    Megan Rapinoe will be the first female soccer player to receive the award.