Celebrations erupt as Argentina wins dramatic World Cup 2022 on penalties

Daniel Keane
Argentina have won the World Cup 2022 after beating France on penalties in one of the most dramatic finals of all time.

Celebrations erupted in Buenos Aires and across the country as Gonzalo Montiel scored the penalty to clinch Argentina third World Cup title in Qatar.

It came after a nailbiting 120 minutes of football during which France came back from 2-0 down to send the game to Extra Time.

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi was denied a last-gasp winner after Kylian Mbappe dispatched his second penalty of the game to send the game to penalties.

Lautaro Martinez also missed a late chance to win the game for Argentina, sending a header just wide of the post.

Footage posted on social media shows fans going wild in a park in Buenos Aires after Argentina scored the winning penalty.

More to follow...

