Celebration! Ridge View makes history with 5A basketball championship

Yerrick Stoneman wanted to build Ridge View into one of the state’s top basketball programs when he arrived at the school six years ago.

Stoneman is leaving the program on top as the Blazers used a dominant first half Thursday to defeat Fort Dorchester 65-57 in the Class 5A championship game at USC Aiken.

The win was Ridge View’s fourth state championship in the past five years, with the others coming in Class 4A. The Blazers will move back down to Class 4A next year with the 2022-23 S.C. High School League realignment.

The championship also was Stoneman’s final game at Ridge View. Next season, he will be taking over at national powerhouse Oak Hill, where he was an assistant for 11 years.

Ridge View prepared for this title run by playing the toughest schedule in school history with tournaments in New Orleans, Las Vegas and showcase events in the Columbia area. The Blazers took their lumps, even losing to Orlando Christian Prep, 89-14, at the Bash in December.

But once region play rolled around in January, the Blazers lost just twice, once to nationally ranked Oak Hill, and finished the season as state champions.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.