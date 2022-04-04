Celebration comes home as South Carolina fans welcome back national champs

Less than 24 hours after winning the program’s second national championship, the South Carolina women’s basketball team wasn’t done celebrating — and neither were theirs fans.

A large contingent of supporters made their way to Colonial Life Arena, some getting there about two hours in advance to welcome home the Gamecocks on a sunny Monday afternoon. South Carolina defeated Connecticut 64-49 on Sunday night in winning the national championship.

USC was the 12th women’s team that started the year at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and finished with a national title.

“We were in pole position from the beginning and stayed in pole position until today,” USC athletic director Ray Tanner said.

The team and coach Dawn Staley walked onto the stage to a thunderous applause. The newest championship trophy was placed alongside the 2017 hardware on a table in front of the stage. USC President Harris Pastides held a “national champions” sign as he headed to the podium.

“Let me start by saying that we are at the dawn of a new dynasty,” Pastides said, a not to Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. There will be a parade later this week to honor the Gamecocks, Pastides said.

Staley, Aliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson and LeLe Grissett each took turns on the microphone. Grissett’s speech was the shortest but whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

“We lit tonight!” Grissett said.

Henderson was a hero of Sunday’s championship game, scoring a career-high 26 points in her final game as a Gamecock.

“This national championship wasn’t just for everyone standing up here today,” Henderson said. “It was for you guys and the amount of support you show and the love — it never goes unknown.”

Staley was extremely grateful during her speech, thanking the fans and many USC support personnel around the program. She also thanked the “Highlighters,” the USC male college students who go up against Staley’s squad in practice.

Staley stayed long after the team left the stage Monday, taking pictures and hugging supporters.

“Thank you, thank you,” Staley said. “I looked on social media and saw how much partying that was going on and the watch parties. We couldn’t wait to get back and celebrate with you.

“We are so very proud to represent you on the biggest stage in college basketball. ... I just wanted to thank our players for making this season special through their sacrifice, through their tears and their joys. We made this year super special, and we hope to run that thing back.”

Near the end of her speech, Staley called up new Gamecocks men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris, who was taking pictures and shaking hands with fans before the team’s arrival. She encouraged USC fans to embrace him like they have embraced her during her tenure.

“Students, we need you to rock this place out for him and show how special we are here at the University of South Carolina, and we support with unwavering support. Give him a chance, put your arms around him and we will be right back here celebrating our men’s national championship team.”