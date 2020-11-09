We’re celebrating, yes, but many of us have conflicted feelings over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Just so we’re clear, my sigh of relief was as loud as everybody else on bated breath, after what felt like 40 days and 40 nights of electoral vote counting.

When Joe Biden was finally called, I too took joy in the fireworks and video footage of celebrations. Music and dancing in New York streets. Middle fingers raised at stunned Trump supporters in MAGA hats.

Kamala Harris stopping mid-run to call president-elect Biden to congratulate him. Meme upon meme and post-result snaps of a deflated Donald Trump getting into his car with furious watery eyes.

I took it all in and revelled in the theatrics and the global relief of America’s long overdue rejection of Trump. However, as Twitter user @drose225 posted, “it’s possible to be happy Trump was not re-elected AND not be thrilled about a Biden presidency AND be proud of Kamala making history AND be sceptical about what the future of this nation holds.”

Like many people — especially those who are black or ethnic minority — I have conflicting feelings and want to be clear that we need not feel binary about the future of American, and subsequently world politics under Biden’s presidency.

When I look at Biden I see Barack Obama’s former right-hand man, someone who is open to criminal justice reform and aims to give issues like climate change and affordable healthcare the attention they deserve.

I also see a man with a past track record of problematic stances on abortion and social mobility, not to mention the troubling accusations of inappropriate behaviour with female staffers.

When I see Harris I see how extraordinary it is that as a black and South Asian mixed-race woman, she is the outlier in a history of white male VPs.

A moving video of her affirming to her great-niece that she could one day be President of the United States put into perspective how many doors Harris’s appointment could open for young women and girls who look like her — who look like me.

However, I also see a woman whose aggressive stance on prison sentencing has disproportionately affected black and people of colour inmates, and someone who has a weak stance on accessible healthcare and holding law enforcement accountable for brutality.

“But Natasha,” I hear you cry. “It was either them or Trump and Pence.” I know. That’s the problem.

Better than Trump yes, but let’s be honest — that’s hardly a difficult feat and they just don’t go far enough. Even if we were being optimistic and the next four years proved to be wholly transformative for the US, what does that mean for us here in the UK?

Just look at our Cabinet.

Both Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson have been dismissive about institutional racism in the UK and to be honest, I’m still not confident that Dominic Raab even knows what the BLM acronym stands for, he’s so out of touch.

Digs at Johnson were widespread on social media over the weekend, with people predicting that his time may soon be up too. If we did manage to get rid of the Conservatives, would marginalised groups be any better under Labour’s rule?

If its issues with anti-Semitism are anything to go by, as well as instances of racial abuse faced by black female Labour MPs like Diane Abbott and Dawn Butler, perhaps not.

We should definitely be celebrating the US Election results, but clearly there is more work to be done in holding politicians to account for effectively acting on the issues that marginalised voters face both in the US and here in the UK.