Celebrating the trucking industry and community in Woodstock

The Big Iron Show N Shine co-organizers are wearing big smiles after a successful event in Woodstock on Saturday, July 22.

"The Big Iron Show and Shine was a total success," said Matthew Stockford, who organized the second annual trucking industry event with trucker Tylor Home. "We saw roughly 1,500 people through our gates on Saturday, with people travelling from far and wide."

Stockford described the big rig showcase as an industry event celebrating what the trucking industry contributes to the community and the economy.

"If you've got it, a truck brought it," he said. "Yesterday (July 22), in a non-recruiting and non-sales-driven event, we all gathered together to take pride in what the transportation industry does every single day, around the clock."

Stockford said everything came together to make the 2023 event memorable.

"The shiny trucks, the weather, the people, the live music and the fireworks all together made for an unforgettable second annual event," he said.

Stockford said the successful event could only happen with the event's sponsors, show participants and community support.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you," he said.

The day-long event, which included performances by country singing stars Tristan Horncastle and Carlin Fraser, included prizes, children's games, a light show, fireworks and dozens of shining new, vintage and unique big rigs on display.

Raffle prize winners included Roxanne Stockford, who took home the TV package.

Rob McBride won a two-night stay at Ridgeback Lodge, while Mark Clowater secured the $500 gift card from Torque.

Other prizes on the day included Michelin Steer tires to Dwayne Sewell, a barrel chair to Darrell Killam, detailing from Shephard Detailing to Derrick Morrison and flatbed lumber tarps to Jordan Stamand.

Roy Flewelling, who motored from Tennessee, earned the award for longest distance travelled.

All 2023 Big Iron Show N Shine proceeds go to the River Valley Cancer Support Group.

With this year's success behind them, Stockford said the organizers' eyes are already looking ahead.

"The chatter for next year has already begun," he said. "Now all roads lead to Big Iron 2024..

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun