Celebrating the best gifts the sports world gave us in 2022 I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 26, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

From GOATs like Messi and LeBron to the unexpected soap opera that dominated golf, the sports world gave us plenty of gifts in 2022