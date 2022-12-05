Celebrating the Stingers: a profile of St. Joseph’s Catholic School

·3 min read

In the Cosmos’ series on taxation a few weeks back, we noted that your property taxes are split three ways: some support your local municipal government, some go to the Regional Municipality of Durham, and others are forwarded to whichever school district you choose. Since none of those authorities are actually headquartered here, the only tangible evidence of where your tax dollars are going is the schools they operate.

Here we begin an occasional series looking at each of the eight major schools in the township, including six public schools and a private school (which your taxes do not support): their history, their staffing, their attendance numbers, and a bit about what makes them special. We begin with Uxbridge’s only Catholic school.

History: Among Uxbridge schools, St. Joseph’s School on Quaker Village Drive is unique in at least three ways. First, it is the only Catholic school: both teachers and students are required to have at least some background in the Catholic faith. Religious education is a fundamental part of the curriculum, and the parish priest makes regular visits to the classroom.

Second, because it is the only Catholic school for many miles around to offer French immersion (where most of the curriculum is taught in that language), it attracts students from all over north Durham. The student populations of the township’s other schools live almost exclusively within township boundaries.

The other interesting thing that makes St. Joseph’s unique is that it’s the only school that has moved. It was founded by the local parish in 1959 on Toronto Street, on the property where the Uxbridge municipal hall now sits. In fact, when the town hall was built, it incorporated part of the original school. Why did the parish choose that spot? Well, the property was originally the site of the home of Uxbridge’s legendary founder, Joseph Gould; after a hundred years, in 1951, it became the residence of an order of Dominican nuns. After only a few years, they moved on, but offered the building to the local parish as a school. Although the site was used, the old Gould house was not; it was torn down in 1961. After 30 years, St. Joseph’s outgrew the site, needing more room for both classrooms and athletic fields, so sold the property to the Township. The new school opened in the fall of 1990, and underwent expansion in 2010.

Numbers: When the school first opened in 1959, there were 95 students and only three teachers. For this school year, there are 325 students and 34 staff.

School Pride: The school’s athletic nickname is the Stingers, and school teams regularly excel in inter-school competition. The staff also puts a strong emphasis on outdoor education, taking full advantage of Uxbridge’s many trails, and the grounds of the school include an outdoor classroom with a background of rocks and trees. Students and staff participate in many community events, such as parades and the Yuletide Fantasy of Lights.

Conrad Boyce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Uxbridge Cosmos

