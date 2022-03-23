Celebrating the Oscar Nominated Best Picture Films, Shutterstock Artists Recreate Film Posters For The Oscar Pop! 10 Year Anniversary

Commemorating a decade of its annual Oscar Pop! series, Shutterstock's in-house creative team accessed the platform's collection of over 400 million creative assets to produce original pop art style artwork

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the release of 10 bespoke pop art movie posters in its decade-long annual Oscar Pop! poster series, honoring the Best Picture nominees in the 94th Academy Awards.

&quot;Belfast&quot; by Nicole Dai/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Takashi Murakami
Turning to world-famous pop artists for artistic inspiration, this annual tradition sees Shutterstock's talented creative team draw upon the platform's collection of over 400 million photos, vectors, patterns, and textures to capture the spirit of the nominated features, while showcasing the limitless possibilities of these creative assets.

The renowned series is a visual representation of how iconic art, masterful storytelling, and creative passion can come together to inspire artistic innovation. As an intelligent creative platform with access to premium and diverse content, as well as global artists, Shutterstock is leading the future of creative content creation. This year's Oscar Pop! Series demonstrates that Shutterstock's platform allows creatives to create with confidence.

This year's full list of nominated films and artists that influenced the designers include: "Belfast" inspired by Takashi Murakami, "CODA" inspired by Christine Sun Kim, "Don't Look Up" inspired by Beeple, "Drive My Car" inspired by Andy Warhol, "Dune" inspired by Moebius, "King Richard" inspired by Rosalyn Drexler, "Licorice Pizza" inspired by Richard Hamilton, "Nightmare Alley" inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, "The Power of the Dog" inspired by Roy Lichtenstein, and "West Side Story" inspired by Karoly Grosz.

"Every year, the Best Picture nominations at the Oscars represent the pinnacle of filmmaking and artistic excellence, and our innovative designers transform their posters into captivating, original works of art," said Flo Lau, Creative Director at Shutterstock. "Since its inception 10 years ago, we are proud to have honored countless Oscar nominees and beloved pop artists. The Pop Art movement began as a rebellion to traditional art – in a similar way it illustrates Shutterstock's latest journey into a new, innovative creative era ruled by digitalization and innovation."

Shutterstock will also have editorial access to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, with coverage of celebrity arrivals on the red carpet, as well as the general photo room.

Watch as the photos come in live here.

See the full Oscar Pop! Poster series here.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 400 million images and more than 24 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.
For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

&quot;CODA&quot; by Will Banchero/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Christine Sun Kim
&quot;Don&#39;t Look Up&quot; by Alex Bodin/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Beeple
&quot;Drive My Car&quot; by Thanh Nguyen/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Andy Warhol
&quot;Dune&quot; by Ron Domingue/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Moebius (Jean Giraud)
&quot;King Richard&quot; by Abigayle Gaudreau/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Rosalyn Drexler
&quot;Nightmare Alley&quot; by Hannah Golding/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Jean-Michel Basquiat
&quot;The Power Of The Dog&quot; by Natalie Wilson/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Roy Lichtenstein
&quot;West Side Story&quot; by Jac Castillo/Shutterstock with artist inspiration from Karoly Grosz
(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)
