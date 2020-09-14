Celebrating Hindi Diwas With These Famous Quotes

Language is what allows civilization to grow and prosper and distinguish us from the millions of other lifeforms on this planet. It is a language that helps us pass on knowledge and history and experience from one generation to another and build empires.

With nearly 52 crore speakers in India, Hindi is the most ubiquitous language of Northern India, according to 2011 census. Globally, it is the fourth most spoken language in the whole world with speakers in more than twenty-six countries.

To celebrate the significance of this ancient language, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year. The day is celebrated to commemorate Hindi being adopted as one of India’s twenty-two official languages. However, when the proposal came in 1949, Hindi became the second official language (English being the only language prior). This decision was ratified by the Constitution of India that came into effect on the January 26, 1950. Indian Constitution, in Article 343, recognised Hindi written in Devanagri script as an official language.

Let’s have a look at some of the most memorable quotes spoken about this great language.

1. “Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) – From the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi

2. “Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language) – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

3. “Rashtra bhasha ke bina aazadi bekar hai.” (Freedom without a national language is meaningless) – Avanindra Kumar Vidyalankar

4. “Akbar se lekar Aurangzeb tak, Mughlo ne jis bhasha ka swagat kiya wo brajbhasha thi.” (From Akbar to Aurangzeb, all Mughals welcomed ‘Brijbhasha/Hindi) – Ramchandra Shukl

5. “Rashtra ekta ki kadi Hindi me Jodi ja sakti hai.” (Hindi can tie together the country in unity) – Balkrishna Sharma Navin

6. “Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” (Hindi is essential for India’s unity) – Seth Govinddas

7. “Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai” (Hindia is the soul of Indian culture) – Kamla Pati Tripathi

8. “Wahi bhasha jeevit aur jagrit reh sakti hai jo janta ka thik thik pratinidhitva kar sake.” (Only that language will remain alive, that can represent the public in their terms) – Pir Muhammad Yunis

9. “Bhasha vichar ki poshak hai.” (language is the attire of thoughts) – Dr. Johnson

10. “Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.” (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched) – Sampurnanand