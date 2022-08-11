Celebrating a century of horticulture

The Gananoque Horticultural Society celebrated 100-plus years with a celebration at Town Park on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The event itself drew lots of people into Town Park, despite the burning heat. Gretchen Huntley wrote a poem in honour of the GHS’s 100-plus years and read it to the crowd. Music was performed by Doug Gifford, with much from the time period of the 1920s, when the Society was formed.

Tasty lemonade and cupcakes were available for those in attendance. There were also displays, floral arrangements, activities for the kids and a historical walking tour.

Established in 1885 and in continuous service to the community since 1920, one of the primary aims of the Gananoque Horticultural Society is community beautification.

This is accomplished by encouraging local residents to develop their own gardens through educational speakers and seminars. Members and visitors have the opportunity to see what others have done on garden tours, as well as through flower exhibitions and competitions.

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times