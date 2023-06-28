Celebrating Canada Day in Peterborough County

Peterborough County townships will celebrate Canada Day with a day full of family-friendly festivities, from barbecue grilling to parade-watching.

Firework displays, however, won’t be making much of a bang this year due to regional fire bans.

Planned fireworks shows on Canada Day in two Peterborough County townships have been cancelled or postponed due to local fire and fireworks bans.

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township and the Havelock Lions Club officially axed the July 1 fireworks display due to the total fire and fireworks ban in effect in the township, but all other planned festivities will go ahead rain or shine at the Havelock Community Centre.

The township’s fire department had held off cancelling the fireworks show with hopes the ban would be lowered in time for Canada Day, but this is unlikely to happen, according to the municipality’s website.

A total fire ban is also currently in place in North Kawartha Township due to extremely dry conditions.

Fireworks will go ahead in Asphodel-Norwood as there is no fire ban in that township, according to township staff.

However, the lack of fireworks won’t stop people in other townships from celebrating the day, as many are planned throughout the county.

In Havelock, a parade departs the community centre on George Street at 11 a.m. with festivities from noon to 3 p.m.at the arena grounds including the annual welly boot toss contest, free barbecue, kids’ games, and local celebrities lined up for the dunk tank. Parade prizes are $150, $100, $50 for most creative floats, and six $25 for best kids’ entries.

The Apsley District Lions Club parade will begin at 4 p.m. followed by kids’ games in Lions Park, music for adults, barbecue, games and cake.

Cavan Monaghan Township is inviting residents to celebrate at the Community Centre in Millbrook Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where there will be bouncy castles, pickleball, barbecue, cake, crafts and a bike raffle.

Douro Dummer Township is celebrating the day with a parade at 2:30 p.m. with the theme “Only in Douro,” beginning on Douro Fourth Line Road at County Road 4 and ending in Douro at County Road 8.

“We’re hoping for a large celebration that brings together people of all ages. With so many new families in the community it’s a great chance for parents, kids and grandparents to come together,” says co-organizer Alyssa Heffernan.

The Buckhorn Community Centre is hosting the Trent Lakes Township celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p, m. There will be lots of family-friendly activities including a Creative Play Club Zone, a birds of prey show, Woolley Wonderland, games, Trent Lakes Fire Rescue and a juggler. For the adults, there’s a marketplace, great food and music. Entry and parking is free.

Otonabee South Monaghan Township is joining the fun with a parade leaving North Shore Public School at 10 a.m. and travelling south on Pinecrest Avenue to County Road 2, heading toward the Keene four corners, finishing at Third Street. All participants and spectators, following the parade, are invited to gather in front of Fire Station 1 for the announcement of parade entry winners and light refreshments.

In Selwyn Township, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 welcomes everyone to its premises in Lakefield from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring live music with the Greg Hannah Band and a barbecue. There will be a Share the Wealth draw at 4 p.m.

Asphodel-Norwood Township begins the day with the grand opening at noon of its new All Wheels Park. From noon to 5 p.m. there will be a kids’ zone on the ice surface with bouncy castles, cupcake decorating, face painting, craft market, barbecue, beaver tails, OPP bike patrol, live music, bicycle parade, dunk tank and fire truck pull — all topped off with fireworks at dusk, weather permitting.

