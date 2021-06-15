Celebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 2022 Calendar Contest

Calendar Contest

Submit your photos!

Submit your photos!

WALDORF, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake kicks off their annual Calendar Contest, inviting community members to submit their photographs to help fill their 2022 community calendar. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Beauty in our Community.” Photos can be submitted representing the community, including landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will be selected by the Bank and community voting to fill the Bank’s 2022 calendar.



“Every year the calendar contest brings the community together to showcase our local communities. Capturing the beauty and essence of our communities is what makes our contest unique. We are thankful to everyone who contributes to this annual contest and we look forward to seeing your photographs this year,” said Diane Hicks, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Communications of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Photo submissions are accepted June 1, 2021 through August 2, 2021. Community members wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to kumis@cbtc.com or mail a copy to CBTC, Attn: Marketing, P.O. Box 38, Waldorf, MD 20604. Photos should be landscape-oriented and a minimum of 300 dpi. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be accepted.

At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, a “People’s Choice” photo and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting.

Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com . The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. If you have any questions about the contest, please contact Stephanie Kumi at kumis@cbtc.com or 240-427-1091.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.0 billion. Through its 11 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com .

Story continues

CONTACT: Diane Hicks Senior Vice President Director of Marketing and Communications (240) 427-1047 hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cc73036-3b2a-4e1f-a45f-c0be1018c25a



