How To Celebrate Virtually While Social Distancing

Whether it's a birthday, graduation, or even a wedding, celebrating doesn't have to stop while in quarantine. But while this new frontier of merrymaking certainly doesn't compare to the real thing, the internet has blessed us with a few key ways to party and gift while remaining socially distanced. While apps like Zoom and Houseparty are facilitating many a virtual birthday gathering these days, there are lots of other digital options when it comes to gift-giving and collaborative celebrating – from video montages and greeting cards to group karaoke parties.



Ahead, here are our picks for the best morale-boosting gifting and celebration apps and websites to use while we remain in quarantine.

Tribute If you're looking to create a group video montage for a loved one in honour of a graduation, birthday, or other live event, Tribute makes the organising part really easy. It's simple: You just invite whoever you'd like to contribute, and then recipients can upload their videos directly to the platform, where Tribute collects and compiles them. You can organise the order in which you'd like each video to appear and add cute effects, and then Tribute sends the video off to the recipient! Tribute is also offering free videos for recipients who are alone due to the coronavirus.



GiftCast This video-gifting mobile app lets users send personalised videos along with a cash gift. Recipients receive a text prompting them to download the app, where they can watch their video message and deposit the gift into their bank account. A much more personal alternative to a Venmo gift — and especially sweet if you can't be there to celebrate with your loved ones in person.



