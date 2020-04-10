Celebrate the New 'Trolls' Movie With These Fun Kid Activities

Photo credit: Dreamworks.com

DreamWorks announced earlier this week that Trolls: World Tour will be available to stream at home at watchtrolls.com starting April 10, 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m EST through services like Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, xfinity, and Google Play. This comes as a huge relief to families, who are looking for fun ways to entertain children during social distancing. But the fun doesn't have to end when the movie does. In addition to the film, DreamWorks is also sharing kid-friendly activities Troll-themed activities.

The Trolls: World Tour Party Pack includes guides to creating your own red-carpet look for the premiere and crafting your own microphone to sing along to the movie. There is even a scavenger hunt of common household items that is sure to keep the kids busy even after the movie ends.

But that's not all.The pack includes over 10 different paper decorations the kids can color in and hang around the house for true movie premiere decor, and provides some super delicious Trolls-themed recipes for rainbow popcorn, root beer floats, banana and peanut butter sushi rolls, homemade fruit spritzers, peanut butter and jelly skewers, and of course, cupcakes for dessert.

Although nothing truly replaces the movie theater experience of watching a new movie on the big screen, this DreamWorks guide to streaming the Trolls: World Tour premiere is the next best thing for both kids and parents who might be going a little stir-crazy in the house due to social distancing. Get the full, downloadable DreamWorks Trolls party pack guide here for movie night that you're family won't forget any time soon.

