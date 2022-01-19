Celebrate the Year of the Tiger With Marc Jacobs

With the Lunar New Year fast approaching, Marc Jacobs has unveiled its Year of the Tiger collection just in time. The imaginative and fearless assortment of festive handbags take inspiration from the fearsome feline, grounding the accessories in the bold, tonal tiger print.

The Tiger Stripe Small Tote Bag is the launch’s standout with its striking vivid print. The compact handbag bears its name as well as Marc Jacobs’ classic logo in a crisp white font for added certainty. Inspired by Y2K aesthetics, the playful Snapshot Tiger Stripe Plush’s bite-sized structure is covered in black and brown tiger stripes, opting for a slightly subdued color palette. The fluffy faux fur bag also boasts a removable fuzzy strap. Meanwhile, the Jacquard Camera Bag marries the best of both worlds -- with a classic tiger print on its face, the crossbody is accented with black and white striping on its side and bottom.

With prices ranging from $250 to $375 USD, the Marc Jacobs Lunar New Year collection is available for purchase online. Take a peek at the latest release in lookbook above.