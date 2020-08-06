Celebrate Summer At Home With Country Living: a weekend of virtual fun!

A date for your diary! Join Country Living's summer virtual event, Celebrate Summer At Home with Country Living, this weekend on 8th and 9th August. They'll be bringing you a line-up of fun, inspiring, hands-on activities that you can soak up from the comfort of your own home – all you have to do is head over to their Facebook page to join in.
• Celebrate Summer Line-Up •
Saturday 8th August
HIGHLIGHTS...
The Yorkshire Vet – Channel 5's Julian Norton will be answering all of your pet health questions (Saturday, 11am), as well as talking us through how to choose the right dog breed for you and your lifestyle, alongside his own pup, Emmy (Sunday, 11am).
Pond-dipping and bug-hunting – One for the kids! Passionate naturalist, photographer and wildlife producer Nick Gates, who has worked with the likes of David Attenborough, shows us some great ideas to encourage children to get outside and get interested in nature. He’ll introduce us to all the fascinating insect residents in his urban garden, which he has spent the past six years making into a mini-nature reserve (Saturday, 10am).
Foraging for the perfect G&T – Joff Curtoys, farmer, conservationist and gin-distiller, will take us on a stroll along Yorkshire hedgerows hunting for plants, flowers and botanicals to use in home-distilling. He’ll set up an impromptu alfresco bar and talks us through mixing a delicious G&T (Saturday, 4:30pm).
Sunday 9th August
HIGHLIGHTS...
The Urban Birder – David Lindo, aka The Urban Birder, takes us through a beginner's guide to birdwatching and how to identify different songs in the dawn chorus (Sunday, 9am).
How to make a dream at-home cinema – CL's own Jonny Watts from the events team will walk and talk us through how to set-up a perfect at-home garden cinema – complete with atmospheric lighting, cosy seating and refreshments – all in front of beautiful Cornish views (Sunday, 3pm).
4 essential summer gardening jobs – CL Gardening Editor Paula McWaters walks us through four areas of summer gardening, including playing with colour, saving water, growing summer salads and caring for dahlias (Sunday, 2pm).
• The return of CL favourites •
The Cozy Club festival crafts – Chris Meyers from the Cozy Club will take us through some step-by-step craft projects, creating gorgeous accessories to bring festival style into your garden or outside space (Saturday, 2:30pm).
Alfresco jam-making with garden fruits – On Saturday, CL columnist Sara Ward makes jam with zero food-miles as she heads into her garden with her Primus-stove to cook up a batch of simple soft fruit jam. Join Sara again on Sunday where she'll show us how to ferment homegrown vegetables. (Saturday & Sunday, 12pm).
Build the perfect bonfire – CL columnist Sally Coulthard shows us how to gather firewood, construct and light the perfect campfire – brilliant for cooking up outdoor feasts. Sally will share tips on choosing the right wood, failsafe lighting and how to stay safe (Saturday, 3pm).
• Artisan Pop-Up Market •
To promote the artisans, crafters and small businesses that would have exhibited at the Country Living fairs and events this year, they are hosting another online Artisan Pop-Up Market.
For 48 hours only, on 8th and 9th August, you'll be able to shop direct from talented crafters using exclusive discount codes. Follow @clartisans on Instagram to take part in this limited-time-only Artisan Pop-Up Market – perfect for treating your loved ones to a thoughtful gift. Country Living has supported artisans for the last 35 years and they need support now more than ever. Read more about the pop-up market here.
• When can you next join Country Living in person? •
Country Living is still hoping to invite readers to one of its Country Living Christmas Fairs this winter, in London, Harrogate and Glasgow. Following most recent updates to government social distancing guidelines, they are currently working closely with the venues and teams to ensure that events can be run safely – naturally the health and safety of shoppers, artisans and the CL team remains their top priority. You can find more information here.
