Celebrate Summer At Home With Country Living: a weekend of virtual fun!

A date for your diary! Join Country Living's summer virtual event, Celebrate Summer At Home with Country Living, this weekend on 8th and 9th August. They'll be bringing you a line-up of fun, inspiring, hands-on activities that you can soak up from the comfort of your own home – all you have to do is head over to their Facebook page to join in.

• Celebrate Summer Line-Up •

Saturday 8th August

HIGHLIGHTS...



The Yorkshire Vet – Channel 5's Julian Norton will be answering all of your pet health questions (Saturday, 11am), as well as talking us through how to choose the right dog breed for you and your lifestyle, alongside his own pup, Emmy (Sunday, 11am).

Pond-dipping and bug-hunting – One for the kids! Passionate naturalist, photographer and wildlife producer Nick Gates, who has worked with the likes of David Attenborough, shows us some great ideas to encourage children to get outside and get interested in nature. He’ll introduce us to all the fascinating insect residents in his urban garden, which he has spent the past six years making into a mini-nature reserve (Saturday, 10am).

Foraging for the perfect G&T – Joff Curtoys, farmer, conservationist and gin-distiller, will take us on a stroll along Yorkshire hedgerows hunting for plants, flowers and botanicals to use in home-distilling. He’ll set up an impromptu alfresco bar and talks us through mixing a delicious G&T (Saturday, 4:30pm).

Sunday 9th August

HIGHLIGHTS...

The Urban Birder – David Lindo, aka The Urban Birder, takes us through a beginner's guide to birdwatching and how to identify different songs in the dawn chorus (Sunday, 9am).



How to make a dream at-home cinema – CL's own Jonny Watts from the events team will walk and talk us through how to set-up a perfect at-home garden cinema – complete with atmospheric lighting, cosy seating and refreshments – all in front of beautiful Cornish views (Sunday, 3pm).

4 essential summer gardening jobs – CL Gardening Editor Paula McWaters walks us through four areas of summer gardening, including playing with colour, saving water, growing summer salads and caring for dahlias (Sunday, 2pm).

• The return of CL favourites •